X

    Celtics' Derrick White Celebrated by Fans After Buzzer-Beater Forces Game 7 vs. Heat

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIMay 28, 2023

    Boston Celtics players celebrate after the Celtics beat the Miami Heat 104-103 during Game 6 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals, Saturday, May 27, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
    AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell

    Derrick White delivered a buzzer-beating putback layup to save the Boston Celtics' season and tie their Eastern Conference Finals series with the Miami Heat at three games apiece following a 104-103 Game 6 win on Saturday.

    NBA @NBA

    DERRICK WHITE FOR THE WIN.<br>ALL ANGLES.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TissotBuzzerBeater?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TissotBuzzerBeater</a> to force Game 7! <a href="https://t.co/HOKXLh3YoU">pic.twitter.com/HOKXLh3YoU</a>

    The Celtics led 100-91 with under three minutes remaining, but the Heat went on an 11-2 run capped by a trio of Jimmy Butler free throws after Boston center Al Horford fouled him during a three-point attempt. Butler scored 13 points in the final four minutes.

    Initially, 2.1 seconds remained after the foul, but officials put nine more tenths back on the clock after review.

    Boston ended up needing all of them to keep its championship hopes alive.

    Marcus Smart took a three-pointer from the wing for the win, but the ball rimmed out. However, White rushed in for the rebound and put it back for the layup to send the series to Boston.

    The Celtics are looking to become the first team in NBA history to overcome a 3-0 deficit in a playoff series. Three teams have tied their series at three after going down 3-0, but none of them won.

    Celtics' Derrick White Celebrated by Fans After Buzzer-Beater Forces Game 7 vs. Heat
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    NBA History @NBAHistory

    The Celtics are the 4th team in NBA history to force a Game 7 after trailing 0-3 in a series, joining:<br><br>1951 New York Knicks vs. Rochester Royals (Finals)<br><br>1994 Denver Nuggets vs. Utah Jazz (2nd Round)<br><br>2003 Portland Trail Blazers vs. Dallas Mavericks (1st Round) <a href="https://t.co/k2P0vcFQkh">pic.twitter.com/k2P0vcFQkh</a>

    Boston will look to become the first with a win Monday for Game 7 at 8:30 p.m. ET. TNT will carry the game.

    Until then, it's easy to focus on the amazing shot that kept Celtic hopes alive.

    White's effort has already found its place in the history books alongside Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan's buzzer-beating shot to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round of the 1989 playoffs.

    Mike Lynch @SportInfo247

    Derrick White's buzzer-beater tonight was the second in NBA history by a player whose team was facing elimination and trailing at the time the of the shot<br><br>The other?<br><br>Michael Jordan's 'The Shot' against the Cavaliers in the 1989 First Round

    Twitter was incredulous after seeing White deliver what may end up being one of the most iconic shots in NBA postseason history.

    Mark Phillips @SupremeDreams_1

    DERRICK WHITE MAN NAH THATS SO CLUTH ONG !

    NBA Memes @NBAMemes

    *Heat fans thinking NBA Finals*<br><br>Derrick White: <a href="https://t.co/w8l3AwDjHF">pic.twitter.com/w8l3AwDjHF</a>

    Chris Vernon @ChrisVernonShow

    OH MY GOD. WHAT A HERO PLAY BY DERRICK WHITE. UNBELIEVABLE.

    Legion Hoops @LegionHoops

    DERRICK WHITE…. CLUTCH. <a href="https://t.co/LZjrq8iC7w">pic.twitter.com/LZjrq8iC7w</a>

    Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 @big_business_

    DERRICK WHITE WITH THE PLAY OF HIS LIFE HOLY FUCKING SHIT THE SCRIPT IS INCRDIBLE

    Joseph Akel @JosephAkel5

    DERRICK WHITE <a href="https://t.co/t40QQBKVJe">pic.twitter.com/t40QQBKVJe</a>

    CelticsMuse @CelticsMuse

    Derrick White tonight:<br><br>11 Points<br>4 Rebounds<br>6 Assists<br>3 Blocks<br>+ Greatest game winner of all time<br><br>Hero. <a href="https://t.co/YbAVjg2Uk3">pic.twitter.com/YbAVjg2Uk3</a>

    Shea Serrano @SheaSerrano

    IT WAS DERRICK WHITE <a href="https://t.co/UBzPrZQSpM">https://t.co/UBzPrZQSpM</a>

    Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_

    OH MY GOD.<br><br>Derrick White saved the season.<br><br>Game 7 on Monday. <br><br>Unbelievable.

    Jay King @ByJayKing

    It will count. Holy shit. Derrick White saves the Celtics season.

    Charlotte Wilder @TheWilderThings

    DERRICK WHITE IS THE MAYOR OF BOSTON CELTICS IN SEVEN BABY MAHCUS SMAHT TOLD YOU DONT LET EM GET ONE

    CelticsBlog @celticsblog

    I love you Derrick White!!!

    RingerNBA @ringernba

    Derrick White said <a href="https://t.co/RfFa8fiHNK">pic.twitter.com/RfFa8fiHNK</a>

    Riffs Man @Riffs_Man

    Derrick White winning a game like that just on intangibles is kind of how he was for us all year so it's fitting lol man man man

    pete rogers, professional diaper changer @petemrogers

    derrick white greatest celtic in nba history prove me wrong

    gary washburn @GwashburnGlobe

    Derrick White does they tell you to do in youth ball, don't ball watch. Just attack the boards. He saves the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Celtics?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Celtics</a>. We're headed to Game 7.

    Taylor Kyles @tkyles39

    Derrick White: <a href="https://t.co/nghshW8r3y">https://t.co/nghshW8r3y</a> <a href="https://t.co/tLJlvHyYn7">pic.twitter.com/tLJlvHyYn7</a>

    Anna Horford @AnnaHorford

    DERRICK WHITE. <br><br>BELIEVE IN BOSTON MOTHER FUCKERS.

    Justin Tinsley @JustinTinsley

    Derrick White with the Derek Fisher 2.0 shot <a href="https://t.co/c8UFK64aQW">pic.twitter.com/c8UFK64aQW</a>

    Celtics on NBC Sports Boston @NBCSCeltics

    Derrick White we love you

    Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

    [somewhere in the mountains]<br><br>HORSE: "oh wow."<br>JOKIC: "what happened?"

    In the box score, Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 31 points and 12 rebounds, while Jaylen Brown added 26 points and 10 boards. Smart scored 21, and White pitched in 11 with six assists.

    All five Heat starters scored in double digits led by Butler, who shot just 5-of-21 but finished with 24 points thanks to hitting 12-of-14 free throws. Caleb Martin added a 21-point, 15-rebound double-double.