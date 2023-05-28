Celtics' Derrick White Celebrated by Fans After Buzzer-Beater Forces Game 7 vs. Heat

AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell

Derrick White delivered a buzzer-beating putback layup to save the Boston Celtics' season and tie their Eastern Conference Finals series with the Miami Heat at three games apiece following a 104-103 Game 6 win on Saturday.

The Celtics led 100-91 with under three minutes remaining, but the Heat went on an 11-2 run capped by a trio of Jimmy Butler free throws after Boston center Al Horford fouled him during a three-point attempt. Butler scored 13 points in the final four minutes.

Initially, 2.1 seconds remained after the foul, but officials put nine more tenths back on the clock after review.

Boston ended up needing all of them to keep its championship hopes alive.

Marcus Smart took a three-pointer from the wing for the win, but the ball rimmed out. However, White rushed in for the rebound and put it back for the layup to send the series to Boston.

The Celtics are looking to become the first team in NBA history to overcome a 3-0 deficit in a playoff series. Three teams have tied their series at three after going down 3-0, but none of them won.

Boston will look to become the first with a win Monday for Game 7 at 8:30 p.m. ET. TNT will carry the game.

Until then, it's easy to focus on the amazing shot that kept Celtic hopes alive.

White's effort has already found its place in the history books alongside Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan's buzzer-beating shot to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round of the 1989 playoffs.

Twitter was incredulous after seeing White deliver what may end up being one of the most iconic shots in NBA postseason history.

In the box score, Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 31 points and 12 rebounds, while Jaylen Brown added 26 points and 10 boards. Smart scored 21, and White pitched in 11 with six assists.

All five Heat starters scored in double digits led by Butler, who shot just 5-of-21 but finished with 24 points thanks to hitting 12-of-14 free throws. Caleb Martin added a 21-point, 15-rebound double-double.