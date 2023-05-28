Dark-Horse Candidates to Win NFL's Biggest Awards in 2023

1 of 6

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Miami Dolphins (+2000)

There are two major criteria when it comes to being named the NFL's Most Valuable Player.

The first is that it most assuredly helps to be a quarterback—the last time a non-quarterback was named MVP was Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson in 2012.

The second is that quarterback is going to need to post some gaudy numbers and lead his team to the postseason.

We know that Tua Tagovailoa is capable of the former—he started the 2022 season on a tear that included a 469-yard, six touchdown effort in Week 2 against the Baltimore Ravens. And we know that the Dolphins are capable of success as a team—Miami made the playoffs last year even with Tagovailoa on the shelf.

Not only did Tagovailoa bulk up in the offseason, but head coach Mike McDaniel said Tagovailoa also learned jiu jitsu in an effort to fall more safely and avoid concussions.

"I've seen a guy that's followed through with his words as well as any young man that I've come across in my career," McDaniel said. "Controlling the controllable is something that I would epitomize his offseason with. You want to talk about going above and beyond -- training, martial arts -- so much so that he knew the training before he knew what it was called. I think he was calling it judo. Jiu jitsu is what he was doing. But that in terms of helping him progress in his career has been phenomenal."

If Tagovailoa can stay healthy, he has the weapons and talent to have a breakout season.

And at 20-to-1, he's a dark-horse MVP candidate who could pay off big.

Other Dark Horse MVP Candidates: Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys (+2000); Russell Wilson, QB, Denver Broncos (+3500)