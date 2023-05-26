Report: NFL Investigating 5th Lions Player for Potential Violation of Gambling Policy

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

A fifth Detroit Lions player is reportedly under investigation by the NFL for a potential violation of the league's gambling policy.

According to Kalyn Kahler of The Athletic, the investigation is ongoing and it involves a player who was "not a prominent member" of last year's Lions team. Kahler added that the player has yet to be interviewed by the league's investigator.

Last month, the NFL suspended five players for violating the league's gambling policy. Four of them were Lions players at the time in wide receivers Jameson Williams, Quintez Cephus and Stanley Berryhill, and safety C.J. Moore.

Williams and Berryhill were suspended for six games each, while Cephus and Moore were suspended indefinitely, and can not apply for reinstatement until after the 2023 season.

Of the four Lions players who have been suspended thus far, Berryhill has since been released, while Williams is undoubtedly the biggest name.

The Lions traded up in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft to select Williams with the No. 12 overall pick out of Alabama.

A torn ACL suffered in college kept Williams out until December of his rookie season. He went on to appear in six games, making one catch for 41 yards and a touchdown, while also rushing once for 40 yards.

Although Williams was not a significant part of the offense as a rookie, the expectation was that he would have an increased role in 2023. That may still be the case once he returns from suspension in October.

Per ESPN's Eric Woodyard, some of the suspensions, including Williams', were a result of placing mobile bets inside the Lions team facility. Williams did not bet on NFL games, but it was still a violation of league rules, and Williams said he was unaware that was the case.

Prior to the five suspensions levied against NFL players for gambling violations this offseason, then-Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley was suspended for the entire 2022 season for placing bets on the Falcons, as well as other sports.

Ridley was subsequently traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars and is eligible to return this season.

The Lions were a much-improved team last season, going 9-8 and barely missing the playoffs after posting a 3-13-1 record the previous season.

With the possibility of the Minnesota Vikings taking a step back this season, and the Green Bay Packers trading quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets, it can be argued that Detroit is the team to be in the NFC North.