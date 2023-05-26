NBA Rumors: Trade Reports and Rumblings from Around the League

1 of 3

It appears Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young has been caught up in the Los Angeles Lakers' quest for a third star.

The Athletic's Jovan Buha reported the Lakers have had "internal discussions" about trading for Young, who shares an agent, Rich Paul, with LeBron James and Anthony Davis.



What exactly does this mean? On the surface, maybe nothing. The Hawks have no obvious motivation to trade Young now—he has spoken glowingly about new Atlanta skipper Quin Snyder—and even if they did, it's hard to imagine the Lakers would have the trade chips needed to get a deal done.

Dig a little deeper, though, and you might see some substance—not necessarily with Young, but the Lakers overall. With a big chunk of their roster heading into free agency, there's been some debate over whether the club should prioritize depth and re-sign its players or seek out a third star. If L.A. is eyeing Young, that might be the clearest indicator this squad covets more star power.

