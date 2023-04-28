Trae Young Says Hawks Will Win an NBA Championship: HC Quin Snyder 'Is the Future'

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young is bullish on his team's future despite getting eliminated in the first round of the 2023 NBA playoffs.

Following Thursday's 128-120 defeat to the Boston Celtics in Game 6, Young said he has full confidence in head coach Quin Snyder and believes the Hawks can win a title:

Atlanta only hired Snyder in February, so he hasn't had much time to leave his imprint. The Hawks actually had a losing record (13-15) after he arrived.

Looking forward, the questions surrounding the organization don't really center around Snyder. The 56-year-old had a .585 winning percentage with the Utah Jazz and made them perennial postseason contenders. He's clearly a good coach.

For Atlanta, the uncertainty stems more from ownership and to a degree Young, the latter of whom will be particularly pivotal.

Stadium's Shams Charania reported on April 11 that Hawks officials "are continuing to closely monitor Trae Young's day-to-day commitments and his habits on a day-to-day basis on the floor, off the floor":

That's not exactly what you want to hear about a player who's supposed to be the cornerstone and is in his fifth season in the league.

NBA insider Marc Stein reported how opinions about Young outside of Atlanta aren't exactly great either:

"The feedback you hear from rival teams whenever Young's name comes up is a firm focus on his reputation as a defensive liability, Atlanta's two tumult-filled seasons since reaching the Eastern Conference finals in 2021 and the fact that the Hawks are now on their third coach trying to click with Young following the dismissals of Lloyd Pierce and Nate McMillan."

In terms of their roster, the Hawks are pretty boxed in, and their future flexibility will be limited further if they extend Dejounte Murray's stay. Murray is a free agent after the 2023-24 season, and you wouldn't expect Atlanta to let him leave already given how much it traded away in order to acquire him.

The onus is arguably on Young to take his game to a new level and show he can put the franchise on his back.