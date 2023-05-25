X

    Heat's Gabe Vincent Out for Game 5 vs. Celtics with Ankle Injury

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVMay 25, 2023

    MIAMI, FLORIDA - MAY 23: Gabe Vincent #2 of the Miami Heat drives ahead of Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics during the third quarter in game four of the Eastern Conference Finals at Kaseya Center on May 23, 2023 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)
    Megan Briggs/Getty Images

    Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent will not play in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics on Thursday.

    According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Vincent is listed as out because of a sprained ankle.

    Vincent has been a key contributor for the Heat throughout the playoffs, especially against Boston. He's averaging 17.5 points, 2.8 three-pointers made, 2.3 assists and 2.0 rebounds per game in the Eastern Conference Finals.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.