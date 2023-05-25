Heat's Gabe Vincent Out for Game 5 vs. Celtics with Ankle Injury

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent will not play in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics on Thursday.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Vincent is listed as out because of a sprained ankle.

Vincent has been a key contributor for the Heat throughout the playoffs, especially against Boston. He's averaging 17.5 points, 2.8 three-pointers made, 2.3 assists and 2.0 rebounds per game in the Eastern Conference Finals.

