Lakers' 2023 Free-Agent Big Board, Top Players to Target

Cole Burston/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers couldn't capture the NBA crown this season, but the campaign will go down as a success.

Once they properly filled out this roster at the trade deadline, everything fell into place, and the Purple and Gold emerged as one of the top teams in the Western Conference. They went a conference-best 18-9 after the deadline, then rode that momentum into the conference finals, where they finally fell short against the top-seeded Denver Nuggets.

That should have convinced the front office that this roster remains a contender—so long as LeBron James doesn't decide to walk away, of course. So long as L.A. keeps both James and Anthony Davis, it will have a championship core provided that pair is given proper support.

So, the Lakers will spend free agency both keeping some of the talent they already have and trying to do add to it from outside the organization. As they fill out their offseason wish list, the following three agents should be marked as top priorities.

