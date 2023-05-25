Lakers' 2023 Free-Agent Big Board, Top Players to TargetMay 25, 2023
Lakers' 2023 Free-Agent Big Board, Top Players to Target
The Los Angeles Lakers couldn't capture the NBA crown this season, but the campaign will go down as a success.
Once they properly filled out this roster at the trade deadline, everything fell into place, and the Purple and Gold emerged as one of the top teams in the Western Conference. They went a conference-best 18-9 after the deadline, then rode that momentum into the conference finals, where they finally fell short against the top-seeded Denver Nuggets.
That should have convinced the front office that this roster remains a contender—so long as LeBron James doesn't decide to walk away, of course. So long as L.A. keeps both James and Anthony Davis, it will have a championship core provided that pair is given proper support.
So, the Lakers will spend free agency both keeping some of the talent they already have and trying to do add to it from outside the organization. As they fill out their offseason wish list, the following three agents should be marked as top priorities.
3. Kyrie Irving
The idea of Kyrie Irving rejoining James remains fascinating, even amid reports of L.A. not being interested in the scoring guard.
At times this postseason, the Lakers really ran short on shot-creation. Adding Irving—and ousting D'Angelo Russell, who struggled mightily in the playoffs—would help ensure this offense keeps humming.
Availability is obviously a major concern with Irving, whose 60 games this season were his most since 2018-19. If he makes it to the hardwood, though, he is one of the most skilled scorers in this entire league. He has averaged better than 26 points each of the past four seasons and owns an efficient 49.1/39.5/91.4 shooting slash over this stretch.
Adding him might require sacrificing some depth, but L.A. could still see him being worth it. If the star power is right, a team only needs so many reliable role players to help make a title run.
2. Fred VanVleet
If the Lakers are in the market for a point guard, they "have other options beyond" Kyrie Irving, as ESPN's Brian Windhorst said in a recent appearance on Get Up.
Windhorst specifically cited Fred VanVleet as one of those alternatives, noting the uncertainty around the direction of the Toronto Raptors, and the fact that VanVleet shares an agent (Rich Paul) with James and Anthony Davis.
VanVleet isn't the same caliber of scorer as Irving, but he might be a more complete player. VanVleet is a far better (or at least more consistent) defender and has fared a bit better as a table-setter (career 5.3 assists against 1.7 turnovers to Irving's 5.7 and 2.6, respectively).
VanVleet is also two years younger (29) than Irving (31), which may not sound like much, but could factor into this discussion given James' obviously ticking clock. The Lakers might put the most stock in their offseason decisions on which players can most help James right now, but they need to be cognizant of the fact that life after James will be their reality soon.
Bring availability into the mix, and that's another argument for prioritizing VanVleet, who's played 77 more games than Irving the past four seasons.
1. Austin Reaves
Putting Austin Reaves atop this list might seem a little jarring, since he can't match VanVleet or Irving in statistics or stature.
But L.A. doesn't control their situations like it does with Reaves, who's heading into restricted free agency. While the Lakers would need to both convince VanVleet or Irving to come and hope their markets don't price them out of L.A.'s range, all they need to do with Reaves is either pay him or match whatever offer sheet he signs with another team.
The Lakers need to take advantage of that control. Reaves has proved he can fill an important role alongside James and Davis already. The fact Reaves is just 24 years old and only two seasons into his NBA career suggests we possibly haven't seen his best yet. And that's saying something, since he was all-caps AWESOME down the stretch (17.6 points on 57.8/44.3/85.6 shooting and 5.5 assists against 2.0 turnovers in 23 games after the All-Star break).
Two years back, the Lakers sat back and watched Alex Caruso, another energetic guard who fit seamlessly with James, leave for nothing in free agency. Reaves is younger and more productive than Caruso was back then. If the Lakers let Reaves walk in free agency, it would be a decision they regret for years to come.