Former UNC Star Caleb Love Transfers to Arizona After Decommitting from Michigan

David Jensen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Former North Carolina star Caleb Love is transferring to Arizona after decommitting from Michigan, he announced Tuesday.

Love spent the first three seasons of his college career with the Tar Heels, and he put together an impressive 2022-23 campaign, averaging 16.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.1 steals in 33 games while shooting 37.8 percent from the floor and 29.9 percent from deep.

The 21-year-old point guard was also a key figure in UNC's run to the 2022 national title game, averaging 18.8 points in six NCAA tournament contests. The team fell to the Kansas Jayhawks 72-69 in the title game.

North Carolina put together an inconsistent 2022-23 season, finishing with a 20-13 record and missing out on the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2009-10, marking the first time a preseason No. 1 failed to secure a spot in the tournament since the field expanded in 1985.

After falling to the Virginia Cavaliers in the ACC tournament quarterfinals, Love announced his decision to enter the transfer portal. He then revealed in April his commitment to Michigan, but ESPN's Jeff Borzello reported May 17 that he had decommitted from the program.

Borzello added that "there was an admissions issue related to credits transferring."

It's no surprise Love decided to commit to Arizona. Eric Bossi of 247Sports reported May 24 that the Wildcats were among the schools "that keep coming up in conversations with sources around Love."

"Texas seems to have been involved the longest while Arizona was right on their heels," Bossi wrote. "Gonzaga emerged a bit over the course of the weekend."

Love will join a roster in Arizona that is coached by Tommy Lloyd and includes Kylan Boswell, Filip Borovicanin, Tautvilas Tubelis, Oumar Ballo, Pelle Larsson, Henri Veesaar, Dylan Anderson and KJ Lewis.

He has two seasons of eligibility remaining, as all student-athletes who were part of a program in 2020 were awarded an extra year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Wildcats finished the 2022-23 season second in the Pac-12 with a 28-7 record.