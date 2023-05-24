Washington Commanders' Trademark Application Denied by US Patent Office

John McDonnell/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Washington's NFL team played its first season as the Commanders in 2022, but they still don't have a patent on the name.

The United States Patent and Trademark Office denied the Commanders' trademark application on May 18, citing the existing trademarks of the Commanders' Classic (a football game between Air Force and Navy) and pending applications for the Washington Space Commanders and Washington Wolf Commanders made by a Washington, D.C.-area man named Martin McCaulay.

"The trademark office's recent nonfinal office action is an ordinary course step in the standard trademark registration process. We will respond to the Trademark Office's office action and are confident that our registration will be issued," a Commanders spokesperson said in a statement to John Keim of ESPN.

Trademark attorney Josh Gerben said it's likely that the Commanders will ultimately be able to patent their name.

McCaulay attempted to trademark several names in anticipation of Washington announcing its new team name in 2022. A longtime fan of the franchise, he has said in the past that he would willingly give up any trademarks to help the team.