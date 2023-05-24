Wayne Gretzky's Signed Rangers Jersey from Final NHL Game Up for Auction

John Giamundo/Getty Images

The jersey Wayne Gretzky wore in his final NHL game is up for auction.

Per the official listing from Grey Flannel Auctions, the No. 99 New York Rangers jersey was worn by the Hall of Famer on April 18, 1999.

The jersey has been signed by Gretzky and inscribed with the date of his final game. It includes a letter of authenticity from former Rangers senior vice president of public relations John Rosasco.

It was one of four jerseys Gretzky wore during the game. He had a different one for warm-ups and all three periods. The jersey he used in the third period is currently in the Hockey Hall of Fame.

"Probably, subconsciously, I don't want to take it off," Gretzky told reporters after the game about still wearing his jersey during his postgame press conference. "I'm not going to pull it on ever again. It's hard. It's hard to take it off right now. I have to be honest with you. I don't want to take it off."

Bidding opened at $50,000 and will be open until June 11 at 10 p.m. ET.

Gretzky recorded the final point of his legendary career in the game with a second-period assist on Brian Leetch's power-play goal. His 2,857 points are still the most in NHL history by a significant margin. Jaromír Jágr is second with 1,921 points.

The Rangers signed Gretzky as a free agent in July 1996, reuniting him with Mark Messier after the two icons played together for nine seasons with the Edmonton Oilers from 1979 to 1988.

Their reunion only lasted one season when Messier signed with the Vancouver Canucks in free agency, but it was a terrific year for the Rangers. They advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals before losing to the Philadelphia Flyers.

Gretzky, even in the final stages of his career, was still a force on the ice. He tied for the league lead in assists in each of his first two seasons with the Rangers.

The NHL retired Gretzky's No. 99 leaguewide at the 2000 All-Star Game. The Hockey Hall of Fame selection committee and board of directors waived the traditional three-year waiting period to induct him as part of the 1999 class immediately after his retirement.