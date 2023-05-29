Wardlow Beats Christian, Retains AEW TNT Title in Ladder Match at Double or Nothing

Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Wardlow defeated Christian Cage in a ladder match at AEW Double or Nothing on Sunday to retain the TNT Championship.

Several weeks ago, Cage and Luchasaurus began taking an interest in Wardlow with the apparent goal of the veteran taking the TNT title from him.

While they maintained their distance at first, things eventually got physical, and it only served to fire Wardlow up when the heel pair used a ladder to assault him.

Shortly thereafter, Wardlow made the fitting decision to challenge Christian to a ladder match at Double or Nothing, and it was quickly made official.

Wardlow got a measure of revenge on Lucahsaurus on Sunday night when he connected on a swanton off the top of a ladder and through a table to take him out of the equation.

Wardlow has consistently been in and around the TNT title scene for the past year, and he joined Cody Rhodes and Sammy Guevara as a three-time TNT champion when he beat Powerhouse Hobbs for the title on the April 19 episode of Dynamite.

His initial reign began in July 2022 and lasted over four months before he dropped it to Samoa Joe. Wardlow won it back on March 5, but just three days later, he lost it to Hobbs due to interference from QT Marshall.

Mr. Mayhem ended his feud with Hobbs by winning the TNT title back, and it didn't take long for Cage to make himself the next in line for a championship match.

Sunday marked Wardlow's first televised title defense since becoming TNT champion for a third time, and it came against an all-time great in Cage.

The 49-year-old was a two-time world champion, four-time intercontinental champion and nine time tag team champion during his time in WWE, plus he was Impact Wrestling's top champion on three occasions.

He entered Double or Nothing looking to win his first All Elite Wrestling title since joining in 2021, but in order to do so, he would have to defeat one of the promotion's most dominant stars.

The presence of Luchasaurus gave Cage a fighting chance, but it was Wardlow who persevered and retained in one of his biggest challenges to date.

