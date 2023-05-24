2023 NBA Mock Draft: 3 Trade Ideas To Shake Up the Lottery

13 of 13

21. Brooklyn Nets (via PHO): Brice Sensabaugh, SG, Ohio State

The Nets need to give Mikal Bridges more scoring help, and Sensabaugh already seems up to the task. He doesn't have many layers to his game late, but scoring is an obvious strength. He netted an impressive 26.6 points per 40 minutes on 48/40.5/83 shooting.







22. Brooklyn Nets: Rayan Rupert, SG/SF, NZ Breakers

With back-to-back picks here, Brooklyn can take on some risk. Rupert has a limited track record and needs some serious seasoning on offense, but his defensive potential is enormous. He's a high-energy stopper on and off the ball, and his 7'3" wingspan only enhances that effort.







23. Portland Trail Blazers (via NYK): Dereck Lively II, C, Duke

The Trail Blazers could double up on the center spot and grab Lively, another Duke product, to back up Carter from our earlier trade at No. 3. Lively doesn't offer much offensive skill, but his shot-blocking, rebounding and high-percentage finishing could get him into the rotation quickly.







24. Sacramento Kings: Colby Jones, PG/SG, Xavier

If the Kings are buying Jones' improvement as a shooter (37.8 percent from three this season, 30.3 the two years prior), they could see him as a steal. He can play anywhere along the perimeter and fill all kinds of cracks as a defender, table-setter, decision-maker and, hopefully, shot-maker.







25. Memphis Grizzlies: James Nnaji, C, Barcelona

The Grizzlies could be in the market for size after losing both Steven Adams and Brandon Clarke to injury this season. Nnaji offers plenty of it at 6'10" with a 7'7" wingspan. He plays with plenty of strength and effort, which help offset his lack of polish.







26. Indiana Pacers (via CLE): Maxwell Lewis, SF, Pepperdine

After addressing their hole at power forward earlier in the draft, the Pacers could spend this pick strengthening their wings. Lewis is a boom-or-bust dice roll as a lanky, 6'7" wing with flashes of creation and shot-making but also defensive indifference and bad decision-making.







27. Charlotte Hornets (via DEN): Bilal Coulibaly, SG/SF, Metropolitans 92

Coulibaly is a long, sturdy defender who keeps hinting at having more offense than evaluators think. He can finish with a flourish and made big strides as a shooter this season.







28. Utah Jazz (via PHI): Noah Clowney, PF, Alabama

Clowney's defense is good enough to get him in the first-round conversation, but he could solidify his spot by shooting well in workouts. He finished the season with just a 28.3 percent splash rate, but there were moments where he seemed capable of more.







29. Indiana Pacers (via BOS): Kobe Bufkin, SG, Michigan

Bufkin closed the season strong, and if he keeps trending up in the pre-draft process, he won't last this long. If teams buy his shooting improvements and off-the-dribble flashes, they could squint and see All-Star potential in him.







30. Los Angeles Clippers (via MIL): Ben Sheppard, SG, Belmont

Sheppard's strong showing at the combine might be enough for a win-now club like the Clippers to overlook his middling athleticism. Teams can question the competition he faced at Belmont, but they can't question his production. As a senior, he averaged 18.8 points while shooting 47.5 percent overall and 41.5 percent from three.



