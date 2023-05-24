NFL Trade Meter: How Desperate Should Patrick Mahomes, QBs Be for DeAndre Hopkins?

0 of 10

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

It's not difficult to draw the conclusion that Deandre Hopkins' time with the Arizona Cardinals may be running out. After all, the three-time first-team All-Pro wide receiver is about to turn 31, nobody has worse Super Bowl odds at DraftKings than the Cardinals, and the team can save nearly $20 million in salary-cap space by parting ways with Hopkins after June 1, according to Spotrac.

In a video he posted on Instagram earlier this spring, Hopkins did suggest that he'll remain with the Cards in 2023. But he seemed to walk that back subtly during a recent appearance on the I Am Athlete podcast, where he also dropped some names belonging to quarterbacks with whom he'd like to play.

Specifically, Hopkins named Buffalo Bills star signal-caller Josh Allen first. That might have been strategic because he also noted that the Bills and New England Patriots were the only two teams he had heard rumors about regarding a potential trade for his services. Regardless, Allen was listed along with Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles, Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs, Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens and Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers (in that order).

With that in mind, let's gauge how desperate each of those quarterbacks (and some other elite passers) should be for an accomplished veteran star like DeAndre Hopkins.