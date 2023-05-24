NFL Trade Meter: How Desperate Should Patrick Mahomes, QBs Be for DeAndre Hopkins?May 24, 2023
It's not difficult to draw the conclusion that Deandre Hopkins' time with the Arizona Cardinals may be running out. After all, the three-time first-team All-Pro wide receiver is about to turn 31, nobody has worse Super Bowl odds at DraftKings than the Cardinals, and the team can save nearly $20 million in salary-cap space by parting ways with Hopkins after June 1, according to Spotrac.
In a video he posted on Instagram earlier this spring, Hopkins did suggest that he'll remain with the Cards in 2023. But he seemed to walk that back subtly during a recent appearance on the I Am Athlete podcast, where he also dropped some names belonging to quarterbacks with whom he'd like to play.
Specifically, Hopkins named Buffalo Bills star signal-caller Josh Allen first. That might have been strategic because he also noted that the Bills and New England Patriots were the only two teams he had heard rumors about regarding a potential trade for his services. Regardless, Allen was listed along with Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles, Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs, Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens and Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers (in that order).
With that in mind, let's gauge how desperate each of those quarterbacks (and some other elite passers) should be for an accomplished veteran star like DeAndre Hopkins.
Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
Allen obviously has a No. 1 receiver in Stefon Diggs, and 2020 fourth-round pick Gabriel Davis had a strong 2022 campaign opposite Diggs. If anything, the Bills could use a boost in the slot instead of out wide. But they also traded up in the first round for Dalton Kincaid, who should work as a big slot as well as a second tight end with Pro Bowler Dawson Knox.
Buffalo might consider bringing in a veteran game-changer in order to stock up for a Super Bowl run, but it would make more sense for that help to come in the backfield or in the slot. This might be a "want" for Allen and Co., but it sure isn't a "need."
Desperation Meter: 2/10
Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles
On a combined 281 targets, top Eagles receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith caught a combined 183 passes for 2,692 yards and 18 touchdowns last season. And like Hopkins, both primarily line up out wide. And thus Hurts and the Eagles are in an even more secure X/Y receiver situation than Allen and the Bills.
With that duo dominating for Hurts, this offense ranked third—behind only Buffalo and the Kansas City Chiefs—in DVOA (defense-adjusted value over average) at Football Outsiders in 2022.
Would Hopkins make them slightly better? Probably. Is he a necessity? Not really.
Desperation Meter: 1/10
Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
The Chiefs, meanwhile, ranked first in DVOA and won the Super Bowl in their first season sans Tyreek Hill. That being the case, it's really hard to argue Mahomes needs anyone, let alone a fairly expensive receiver who is likely beyond his prime.
Still, it's been nearly two decades since a team last repeated as Super Bowl champion and K.C. is once again faced with replacing a top receiver following JuJu Smith-Schuster's offseason departure to the Patriots. On paper, Hopkins would be an upgrade over Marquez Valdes-Scantling or Kadarius Toney, and there isn't a lot of depth beyond that duo.
To take pressure off of Travis Kelce and the team as a whole, a guy like Hopkins could be exactly what the Chiefs need to maximize their chances of repeating.
Desperation Meter: 6/10
Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
You'd have to imagine the Ravens filled their "older receiver with an awesome resume" quota with that expensive Odell Beckham Jr. signing last month, and there's still hope for 2021 first-round wideout Rashod Bateman to become special. Throw in that they used another first-rounder on Zay Flowers this offseason and they're unlikely to go down the Hopkins path this spring or summer.
That said, it'd be a luxury move that can't be ruled out because there's really nobody in their prime with consistent starting pedigree on the receiver depth chart and Flowers will almost certainly be in the slot for much of his rookie season.
This is a team that wants to win now and support Jackson as best it can, so a deal for Hopkins wouldn't be too shocking. That said, it's not a major need.
Desperation Meter: 4/10
Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers
The Chargers, meanwhile, are another team that used a first-round pick just this year on a wideout. And beyond newcomer Quentin Johnston, they still have veterans Keenan Allen and Mike Williams on the receiver depth chart.
To boot, running back Austin Ekeler and 2021 third-round receiver Josh Palmer were the most targeted players in that Herbert-quarterbacked offense in 2022.
There's simply no room for Hopkins, who wouldn't necessarily be a significant upgrade over any of the receivers mentioned above at this point in his career.
That said, that dynamic could change if Williams' health becomes a factor. ESPN.com's Lindsey Thiry notes he has been absent from OTAs after suffering a season-ending foot injury late last year, and he and Allen have faced durability issues in general, so we'll bump this up from the lowest possible desperation score.
Desperation Meter: 2/10
Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys
Unfortunately for Dallas Cowboys fans, Hopkins seemingly went out of his way to avoid listing Dak Prescott and the Cowboys when discussing his desired landing spots. And that's unfortunate, because while they did add Brandin Cooks this offseason, the Cowboys could use another proven commodity out wide in addition to Cooks and Michael Gallup (with CeeDee Lamb primarily in the slot).
Cooks peaked half a decade ago and was never on Hopkins' level, while Gallup struggled coming back from a torn ACL last year. So while Lamb is a superb young player, Prescott really does need more reliability and overall talent in the X and/or Z slots if the Cowboys want to maximize their chances in 2023.
Desperation Meter: 7/10
Aaron Rodgers, New York Jets
Wide receiver Garrett Wilson is coming off a tremendous rookie season for the New York Jets, who can also offer newcomer veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers a wide array of familiar and/or established pass-catchers in Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb, Mecole Hardman Jr., Corey Davis and Denzel Mims.
That said, Hopkins would surely walk into a starting role opposite Wilson on the Jets roster. And realistically, Rodgers and Co. could use all the help they can get as they hope to load up for some small-window championship runs. It's a simple quality-over-quantity deal.
On top of that, the Jets themselves were reportedly in on Odell Beckham Jr. before he signed with the Ravens, so it all adds up.
Desperation Meter: 9/10
Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins
Imagine Hill, Hopkins and Jaylen Waddle together in the Miami Dolphins receiving corps? Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa would be one lucky man. With Hill and Waddle already rocking generally out wide where Hopkins spends most of his time, his addition would be all luxury and not related to a specific need in Miami.
Still, the Dolphins don't have a lot of pass-catching experience beyond that and they might not want to risk that in an extremely strong division. By no means are they desperate for a player like Hopkins, but this could be considered a bit of a "need" if it's Super Bowl or bust in the tough AFC.
Desperation Meter: 3/10
Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns have to fancy themselves a Super Bowl contender, because the roster's been built to compete right now. That said, they have middle-of-the-pack Super Bowl odds and quarterback Deshaun Watson has every right to wish for more in terms of his arsenal of weapons.
Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones form an OK duo at wide receiver, but just like in Miami, it's all quantity over quality beyond that. Of course, Watson and Hopkins were also a hell of a duo together with the Houston Texans in 2018 and 2019.
This really could be a game-changing move if Cleveland were to somehow make it happen.
Desperation Meter: 8/10
Russell Wilson, Denver Broncos
ESPN's Dan Graziano reported earlier this offseason that the Denver Broncos weren't "hanging up the phone" when called about veteran receivers Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton. Denver has since added Marvin Mims Jr. in the draft, but both Jeudy and Mims Jr. are likely to be used heavily in the slot anyway.
They're unlikely to chase Hopkins if all three of those guys remain on the roster along with Tim Patrick (who missed all of 2022 due to a torn ACL). But for the sake of making this work in a critical season for quarterback Russell Wilson, they might already be desperate to mix things up by essentially swapping out Sutton for the more expensive but more accomplished Hopkins.
Desperation Meter: 9/10