NFL Rumors: Onside Kick Rule Change Proposals Won't Get Vote at Spring Meeting

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

NFL owners have once again turned down a proposal to adjust the onside kick.

According to the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, there won't even be a vote at the NFL's spring meetings to consider alternatives for the onside kick:

The Philadelphia Eagles' onside kick proposal—which would give a team a chance to attempt a 4th-and-20 conversion from their own 20-yard-line in lieu of a kick, similar to the XFL's 4th-and-15 option, though teams would be limited to two such attempts in a game and would only be able to do so if they were trailing—was one of many proposals floated in March.

Other changes included the Los Angeles Rams proposing that roughing the passer penalties be replay reviewable, given the many controversies with those calls this past season; the Detroit Lions proposing an emergency quarterback be allowed to enter the game if the team's starter and backup gets hurt (though current rules do allow for teams to carry three quarterbacks on the roster); and the Los Angeles Chargers proposing that Wild Card teams with four more wins than division winners who finished below .500 earn the higher playoff seed.

The Lions also propose the NFL give teams a third challenge if they are successful on one previous challenge. The current rules only allow teams to earn a third challenge if they win both of their coaching challenges.

Owners previously tabled the Eagles' onside kick proposal in 2021 before it came to a vote. As of now, it feels unlikely the proposal is going to gain much steam.