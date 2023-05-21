SEC Baseball Tournament 2023: Bracket, Schedule, Format, Team Rosters, Standings

AP Photo/Matthew Hinton

The 2023 SEC Tournament is just a few days away, and fireworks can be expected from a talented field of teams.

It appears that all roads will have to go through the Arkansas Razorbacks, who are ranked No. 2 in the D1Baseball.com Top 25. No. 4 Florida and No. 5 LSU are also expected to make some noise. Four more SEC teams are ranked in the Top 25: Vanderbilt (12), South Carolina (13), defending-champion Tennessee (18) and Kentucky (19).

Here's everything you need to know for next week's tournament.

SEC Tournament Schedule and Bracket

First Round (single elimination): May 23

Second Round (double elimination): May 24

Third Round (double elimination): May 25

Fourth Round (double elimination): May 26

Semifinals (double elimination): May 27

Championship: May 28

Full bracket and standings are available here.

Tournament Format

The SEC Tournament features 12 teams with the champions of the SEC East and SEC West will be seeded No. 1 and No. 2 based on their conference winning percentage, while at-large bids are given to the teams seeded No. 3 through No. 12. The top four seeds receive first-round byes. All games will take place at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama and will be broadcast on SEC Network except the championship, which will be broadcast on ESPN2.

Team Rosters

Top Prospects to Watch

Dylan Crews, OF, LSU

The No. 1 prospect in MLB.com's rankings, LSU junior outfielder Dylan Crews is arguably the best player in college baseball. B/R's Joel Reuter predicted him to be selected first in his most recent 2023 MLB mock draft earlier this month.

One look at Crews' stats, and it's obvious that he's an exceptional talent. The righty slugger is slashing .429/.580/.730 with 14 home runs and 57 RBI. His glove is just as immaculate as his bat, as he's projected to be an everyday center fielder.

MLB.com describes Crews as "a plus-plus hitter with plus power" who "hits the ball as hard and as consistently as any collegian, thanks to a quick right-handed stroke, the strength and leverage in his 6-foot frame and a selectively aggressive approach."

Wyatt Langford, OF, Florida

If it weren't for Crews, Florida outfielder Wyatt Langford would likely be regarded as the top offensive player in the NCAA. The junior righty led the Gators to an SEC East title and the No. 2 seed in the tournament.

Langford slashed .408/.536/.846 with 16 home runs and 41 RBI after overcoming an ankle injury early in the year. MLB.com ranks him as the No. 3 overall prospect in this year's draft class, and Reuter projects him to be selected third in his mock draft.

He's described as "one of the best hitters in the 2023 Draft class" who "has five-tool potential" because he "can really hit, with excellent swing mechanics and a very good approach at the plate, one that helped him limit strikeouts while drawing walks."

Chase Dollander, RHP, Tennessee

If Tennessee hopes to win a second straight SEC Tournament championship, starting pitcher Chase Dollander will have to be at his best. The junior righty has struggled a bit this year after a breakout performance in 2022, but he's still the Volunteers' most important player.

Dollander went 6-6 this season with a 4.28 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 73.2 innings pitched. However, it was just a year ago that he registered a 10-0 record with a 2.39 ERA and 108 strikeouts in 79.0 innings of work.

"Despite the step backward, he still has frontline stuff and upside," wrote Reuter, who predicted that Dollander will be the second pitcher selected in the draft behind LSU's Paul Skenes.