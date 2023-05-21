X

    Lakers Fans Turn on D'Angelo Russell as LeBron, LAL Lose Game 3 vs. Jokić, Nuggets

    Francisco RosaMay 21, 2023

    LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 20: D'Angelo Russell #1 of the Los Angeles Lakers dribbles the ball during Game 3 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Finals against the Denver Nuggets on May 20, 2023 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

    In a must-win game on Saturday night, the Lakers couldn't afford to have any weak links.

    And that is exactly what D'Angelo Russell was in Los Angeles' 119-108 loss to the Denver Nuggets on their home floor at Crypto.com Arena to fall into a dreaded 3-0 series hole against the No. 1 seed in the West.

    It was the Lakers' first loss at home in the playoffs.

    Russell, who was the team's big acquisition ahead of the trade deadline back in February, had just three points on 1-of-8 shooting from the field and 1-of-6 from three-point range. He also had three turnovers in the loss.

    Coach Darvin Ham had to take him out in place of Rui Hachimura as Russell played just 20 minutes to Hachimura's 34.

    It may be a switch that Ham needs to make permanently if the Lakers' are going to have any prayer of overcoming the 3-0 deficit, which has never been done before.

    Despite Russell's horrific night, Los Angeles was still able to keep it close for most of the night, even holding a lead early in the fourth quarter. But it just wasn't enough despite Anthony Davis' 28 points and 18 rebounds and LeBron James' 23 points and 12 assists.

    Lakers Fans Turn on D'Angelo Russell as LeBron, LAL Lose Game 3 vs. Jokić, Nuggets
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    Lakers' nation directed a lot of its anger towards Russell following the loss.

    Mink Flow @currypistonn

    D'Angelo Russell shooting 20% FG vs Russell Westbrook shooting 20% FG for the Lakers<br> <a href="https://t.co/h6nTU1uOyE">pic.twitter.com/h6nTU1uOyE</a>

    Captain Levi @thejboshow

    Dlo needs to leave. Go get Kyrie bruh pray he take a discount

    Myke @mykejamess

    This is going to by far be the worst loss all season. And it's because Darvin is hardheaded and stubborn. DLo shouldn't have played a single minute in Games 2 or 3 if you're serious about winning. Max Christie would've given us more than DLo this whole series if he played

    7up Alhaji @papuccin0

    DLo thinks he's him but it's obvious that isn't the case.

    Fuad @fdotcee

    DLO needs to not see the court next game. Every time he is on the court, Nuggets take or extend the lead

    Ram @not_important16

    The playoffs started for the Lakers 3 months ago post trade deadline. The late push was good while it lasted. Now send DLo off to Shanghai. This guy stinks in playoffs and has the nerve to ask 30mn

    Kevin O'Connor @KevinOConnorNBA

    How is D'Angelo Russell still in the game? Just taking touches and shots from Anthony Davis and Austin Reaves.

    🖤🐐 @DeelanRH

    D'angelo Russell 2023 WCF highlights - Loading Complete? 🔥🔥🔥 1080p <a href="https://t.co/nH7LtJW1HU">pic.twitter.com/nH7LtJW1HU</a>

    Kevin O'Connor @KevinOConnorNBA

    Time for the Lakers to lose D'Angelo Russell...

    DM FOR N4N (like limited) @CookedByD_Lo

    Where will D'Angelo Russell play next season? <a href="https://t.co/uwjuHZmIVy">pic.twitter.com/uwjuHZmIVy</a>

    Russell's performance immediately led to Lakers' fans calling for the team to acquire Mavericks' star guard Kyrie Irving this offseason.

    It's something the fanbase has been groveling for all year long. And now on the brink of elimination, the calls are louder than ever.

    Jesus is Lord @BibleSportsGod

    The <a href="https://twitter.com/Lakers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Lakers</a> need to pursue Kyrie Irving this offseason and get rid of DLO <a href="https://t.co/xAySvD0RtU">https://t.co/xAySvD0RtU</a>

    Shaquille O'trill @blackboi757

    Lakers may go after Kyrie after all cuz DLo ain't giving them a damn thing

    Trap @Trapdiddy1

    Well I guess dlo will be gone next year for kyrie

    T @T_ThaaGreat

    Lakers better call Kyrie, sign &amp; trade for D Lo

    EliteDaKinG @EL1TeDaKinG

    Lakers need to get kyrie this off season

    Tolu Alabi @tolu_tols1

    Lakers need a real scoring PG. Lebron will soon be 21 seasons in, he's not the same. He needs a guard who can consistently score and make plays, not D'Lo. Give Kyrie all the money he wants on a 2 year contract, let's give Lebron 2 legitimate chances at this

    As for the Nuggets, their star duo of Nikola Jokic´ and Jamal Murray showed up big once again. Murray was especially good, scoring 30 of his game-high 37 points in the first half to go along with seven rebounds, six assists and two steals.

    From 2-10 to the Western Conference Finals, the Lakers had a great run this postseason. But without a miraculous performance the rest of the series, their season looks toast.

    If they are going to get back into this series it'll start with defending home court in Game 4, which is set to take place Monday night at 8:30 p.m. ET.