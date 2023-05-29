Toni Storm Defeats Jamie Hayter to Win AEW Women's Title at Double or Nothing 2023

Source: AEW

Thanks to a big assist from her stablemates, Toni Storm of The Outcasts defeated Jamie Hayter at Double or Nothing on Sunday to become the first two-time women's world champion in AEW history.

After Storm came out for the match, Hayter's music played but she didn't come out on stage. It took a few moments to figure out why, because she was being attacked by Saraya and Ruby Soho.

It seems weird the referee would allow the match to take place since one of the participants was beaten up by multiple people before the bout started, but Hayter has always been a fighting champion.

The actual match only lasted a few minutes with Hayter selling her injuries before Storm got the pin with the Storm Zero to win the title.

Hayter became AEW women's champion for the first time at Full Gear in November when she beat Storm for the title, and they competed in a rematch at Double or Nothing just over six months later.

Things were significantly different this time around, though, as Storm went from one of the most beloved babyfaces in the women's division to a heel who is part of the Outcasts stable.

Meanwhile, Hayter has gotten over with the fans in a big way as a face, and she is no longer playing second fiddle to Britt Baker after doing so for much of the early part of her All Elite Wrestling tenure.

It was clear when Hayter won the title at Full Gear that her days as a heel were essentially numbered, and she solidified that fact in the following months by gaining even more respect through a series of successful title defenses.

Prior to Sunday's contest, Hayter had beaten the likes of Soho, Hikaru Shida, Emi Sakura, Saraya and Riho to keep her reign intact.

However, Double or Nothing represented her toughest test yet since Storm had the benefit of Outcasts stablemates Saraya and Soho backing her up and providing potential distractions.

Storm was excellent and highly successful on her own before forming The Outcasts, but the presence of Saraya and Soho made her even more dangerous.

While Hayter was used to being on the right side of strength in numbers for much of her time in AEW, Sunday was a different story.

That turning of the tables worked in Storm's favor, and she returned to the top of the women's division six months after Hayter knocked her from the perch.

