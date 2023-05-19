A.J. Brown: Jalen Hurts 'Motivated' by $255M Eagles Contract, 'Didn't Change Him'

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

It will not be more money, more problems for Jalen Hurts.

In fact, it will be quite the opposite if teammate A.J. Brown is to be believed.

"He's a great guy, as y'all know," the Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver told reporters when asked about Hurts' five-year, $255 million contract extension. "He's still that hard worker. He's still determined to be great. So, it definitely didn't change him. It definitely just motivated him, if anything. So, that's what you want."

Hurts earned the deal after an excellent 2022 season that saw him complete 66.5 percent of his passes for 3,701 yards, 22 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also added 760 yards and 13 touchdowns as a runner.

Having a true No. 1 wide receiver like Brown helped Hurts take another step as a quarterback and playmaker, and he led the Eagles to the Super Bowl as a result.

The next step would be the Lombardi Trophy after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs, and it seems like Hurts is more motivated than ever to bring that championship to Philadelphia and work even harder in an effort to prove the significant contract was worth it for the Eagles.