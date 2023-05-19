Micky Geller Dies at Age 18; Water Skier Won NCAA Championship with ULL in 2022

Johnny Hayward/Getty Images

Micky Geller, a national champion water skier at the University of Louisiana-Lafayette, died May 6 due to undisclosed causes.

He was 18.

"It is with great sadness that the University will lower the University flag to half-staff in memory of Michael Arthur 'Micky' Geller on Thursday, May 18," the university said in a statement. "His friends and family remain in the thoughts, hearts and prayers of many at the University."

Geller was one of the nation's top young water skiers and was also named to Canada's junior national water ski team.

"Micky was a valued member of both The Ragin' Cajuns Water Ski Team and Water Ski Canada," Louisiana-Lafayette's water ski team said in a statement. "His love for water skiing was evident in everything he did, from his training and competitions to his interactions with his teammates and coaches."

Geller competed on the national champion Rajin Cajuns water ski team in 2022, helping the program bring home its ninth championship. His obituary read he had a "full-throttle approach to life" and was "just cracking the surface of the possibilities that lay ahead."