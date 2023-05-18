Bucks Rumors: Scott Brooks 'Left a Strong Impression' During HC Interview with MIL

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Portland Trail Blazers assistant coach Scott Brooks "left a strong impression" on the Milwaukee Bucks during his meeting with team officials, according to Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer.

Brooks has spent 12 years as an NBA head coach, compiling a 521-414 record across spells with the Oklahoma City Thunder and Washington Wizards.

Fischer reported former Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams, former Los Angeles Lakers coach Frank Vogel and former Charlotte Hornets coach James Borrego could be other targets for Milwaukee.

Brooks probably wouldn't inspire a lot of enthusiasm among Bucks fans if he were the choice.

Milwaukee can't afford to get this decision wrong when Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday and Giannis Antetokounmpo are eligible for free agency over each of the next three offseasons. Hiring an NBA coaching retread makes sense given the franchise's level of urgency, but Brooks hasn't assembled a résumé that blows you away.

The 57-year-old guided the Thunder to the 2012 NBA Finals but couldn't get them over the top after they traded James Harden. The Wizards, meanwhile, reached the Eastern Conference semifinals in 2017 but failed to advance out of the first round in their next two trips.

However, Vogel was a similarly uninspiring hire by the Los Angeles Lakers in 2019.

At the time, he was coming off a forgettable two-year run with the Orlando Magic in which they won 54 games, which didn't exactly align with a franchise that had championship-or-bust expectations. The Lakers got the last laugh as they won a title in Vogel's first season.

As Fischer's report outlined, the Bucks are still weighing a wide number of candidates. Their having a good interview with Brooks may not mean much in the grand scheme of things.