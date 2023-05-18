Nets' Mikal Bridges Says Mavs' Luka Dončić Has a 'Deeper Bag' Than Suns' Kevin Durant

Tim Heitman/Getty Images

Kevin Durant may be one of the greatest scorers in NBA history, but Luka Dončić has the bigger bag—at least according to Mikal Bridges.

The Brooklyn Nets forward appeared on Run Your Race recently and was asked who had the bigger bag between Durant and Dončić, with Bridges giving the edge to the Dallas Mavericks star.

"The motherf--ker who makes me switch directions every goddamn dribble: Luka," Bridges said.

For those unfamiliar with the term, a "bag" is the arsenal of moves a player has when attempting to score.

When comparing their respective bags, it's fair to see why Bridges would lean toward Dončić. The Mavs star is one of the game's best scorers despite possessing non-elite athleticism, using dribble moves, unique body twitches and basketball IQ to get by his defenders or draw contact. He also stands three inches shorter than Durant, which gives the Suns All-Star an advantage.

Durant is one of the game's most gifted scorers in his own right, able to get anywhere on the floor for borderline uncontestable pull-up jumpers thanks to his size and dribble moves—an area where he has vastly improved his game over the course of his career.

The actual answer to this question is a strong debate, but we at least have an answer from one high-quality defender who has played against both players.