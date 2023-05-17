X

    Warriors Rumors: Bob Myers Didn't Attend NBA GM Meetings; Dunleavy Jr. Repped GSW

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVMay 17, 2023

    DENVER, CO - APRIL 21: General Manager Bob Myers of the Golden State Warriors looks on during the game between the Golden State Warriors and the Denver Nuggets during Round 1 Game 3 on April 21, 2022 at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images

    Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers didn't attend Tuesday's NBA GM meetings, according to Marc J. Spears of Andscape.

    Mike Dunleavy Jr., Golden State's vice president of basketball operations, represented the organization at the event instead.

    This comes amid lingering uncertainty over Myers' future in the Bay Area with his contract expiring this summer.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.