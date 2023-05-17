Warriors Rumors: Bob Myers Didn't Attend NBA GM Meetings; Dunleavy Jr. Repped GSW

Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images

Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers didn't attend Tuesday's NBA GM meetings, according to Marc J. Spears of Andscape.

Mike Dunleavy Jr., Golden State's vice president of basketball operations, represented the organization at the event instead.

This comes amid lingering uncertainty over Myers' future in the Bay Area with his contract expiring this summer.

