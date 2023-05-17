X

    Clippers Rumors: Ty Lue Leaving 'Would Appear to Be Very Difficult' amid Bucks Buzz

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVMay 17, 2023

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 22: Head coach of the LA Clippers Tyronn Lue reacts to play against the Phoenix Suns during the first quarter of Game Four of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena on April 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
    While Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer reported Los Angeles Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue is one of the candidates on the Milwaukee Bucks' "radar," it reportedly will be anything but easy to get him out of his current contract.

    According to ESPN's Zach Lowe, the Clippers "love" their head coach "and are happy to remind any team that might put out feelers about Lue's potential availability that he remains under contract."

    Lowe called extricating Lue something that "would appear to be very difficult" at this point.

    Milwaukee isn't the only team that has been connected to the Clippers coach.

    Shams Charania of The Athletic reported he is the Phoenix Suns' "No. 1 target." However, he also reported Los Angeles may look to extend Lue's contract, so all the interest from presumed future title contenders around the league could give the 46-year-old some leverage in discussions.

    According to NBA reporter Marc Stein, Clippers governor Steve Ballmer is a "huge fan" of Lue's, which further suggests he won't be going anywhere.

    Assuming he does stay, the 2023-24 season will be Lue's fourth with Los Angeles. He has a 133-103 record and two playoff appearances during that span, including when he led the team to the 2021 Western Conference Finals.

    While injuries to Kawhi Leonard and Paul George have prevented the franchise from extensive postseason success, the head coach has a championship and three straight NBA Finals appearances on his resume from when he was on the sidelines for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

    The coaching carousel is under the spotlight even as the playoffs are ongoing because so many high-profile franchises have moved on from notable names. Milwaukee fired Mike Budenholzer, Phoenix fired Monty Williams, the Philadelphia 76ers fired Doc Rivers and the Toronto Raptors fired Nick Nurse.

    So many firings also means all of those marquee names are available.

    The same cannot be said about Lue, who remains under contract with the Clippers. And it seems like that will be the case moving forward even if there is interest elsewhere.