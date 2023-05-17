Dalvin Cook Replaced on Vikings' Twitter Banner Photo by Mattison amid Trade Rumors

Michael Owens/Getty Images

The Minnesota Vikings haven't traded running back Dalvin Cook yet, but he is no longer present in at least one aspect for the team.

As Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk pointed out, the Vikings changed the banner photo on their Twitter account to a picture consisting of running back Alexander Mattison, wide receiver Justin Jefferson, tight end T.J. Hockenson and quarterback Kirk Cousins.

The image used to have a picture of Cook instead of Mattison.

This comes as Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reported "Cook won't play for Minnesota at his current number ($11 million) this year." Breer noted Minnesota nearly traded him to the Miami Dolphins this offseason but has kept communication open with the running back as it looks to potentially move in a different direction.

Cook is coming off shoulder surgery and carries a $14.1 million cap hit for 2023, so it isn't exactly surprising the NFC North team is exploring trade options. Throw in Mattison as an effective backup at a position that is considered more replaceable than others, and there might not be a significant dropoff.

Still, Cook is a four-time Pro Bowler who ran for more than 1,100 yards in each of the last four seasons. He will help some team in 2023, even if it isn't the Vikings.

Perhaps he will even be included in that team's Twitter banner image.