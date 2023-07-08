76ers' Paul Reed Signs 3-Year, $23M Jazz Contract Offer Sheet in 2023 NBA Free Agency

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers restricted free agent Paul Reed has agreed to a three-year, $23 million offer sheet with the Utah Jazz.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN spoke to Reed's agent who confirmed the deal. The 76ers have until 11:59 pm ET on Sunday to match the contract, per Wojnarowski.

Wojnarowski also noted that if Philadelphia matches, it would trigger an additional $14 million in luxury tax penalties, along with allowing Reed to have "veto power" over trades for a year.

A 2020 second-round pick, Reed averaged career highs of 4.2 points and 3.8 rebounds while emerging as a consistent low-minutes cog in the rotation.

The undersized Reed played much of his time at center despite being 6'9", which has ultimately been the biggest factor in his limited minutes. Reed is an efficient per-minute rebounder and scorer, but his size can make him a defensive liability at times against bigger lineups.

The presence of Joel Embiid also plays a factor in Reed's minute total, as the Sixers have preferred to split their minutes.

Reed's presence proved critical during the Sixers' first-round playoff series against the Brooklyn Nets, as he came up with a huge 10-point, 15-rebound performance in their Game 4 victory with Embiid out of the lineup.

"This is stuff I already knew about myself," Reed said. "You know, I'm ready to step up to the moment, be clutch when I need to. And like a lot of people, pressure can bust pipes. But for me, I feel like pressure turns me into a diamond."

The Sixers' playoff run ended in the second round, which led to the dismissal of coach Doc Rivers. If Reed returns, it will be interesting to see how new head coach Nick Nurse will handle the rotation, especially after Mo Bamba's addition in free agency.