Biggest Winners and Losers of the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery

0 of 5

Christian Liewig - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

In the lead-up to ESPN's broadcast of the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery, Adrian Wojnarowski said Victor Wembanyama "may be the greatest prospect in the history of team sports."

He added that team executives had told him Wembanyama could be the best offensive and defensive player in the NBA by his third year.

No pressure, right?

Well, after Tuesday's lottery, it appears the generational French talent couldn't be headed to a much better situation.

The San Antonio Spurs landed the top pick, and it's already a foregone conclusion that Wembanyama will be taken first overall.

Of course, that makes the Spurs the biggest winner of the night, but they weren't the only ones.

The night's biggest winners and losers can be found below.