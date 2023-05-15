Warriors' Stephen Curry to Mentor 2023 NBA Draft Prospect Scoot Henderson

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Victor Wembanyama may be generating most of the headlines when it comes to the 2023 NBA draft, but another top prospect is getting the chance to work with one of the best players in league history.

Stephen Curry and Scoot Henderson announced the creation of an alliance that will focus on basketball and making an impact off the court.

Janie McCauley of the Associated Press noted the Golden State Warriors star is helping Henderson and the prospect's sister and Georgia State commit, Crystal "Moochie" Henderson, as they prepare for the next level.

That help includes basketball training from Curry's coaches and a partnership with his company, SC30 Inc., to help in developing the Hendersons' brand and off-court impact.

"Just getting this early training and early knowledge from Steph mentoring me and the people around him, it's a blessing," Scoot Henderson said. "Me just turning 19, just getting that knowledge early, it's really cool."

Henderson's parents, Chris and Crystal, opened a gym called Next Play 360 and have helped provide food, outreach and leadership to the surrounding community.

"They've developed a perspective on the blessings from the game of basketball and the doors that it's opened and the platform that you're given," Curry said of Scoot and Moochie. "The resources you have access to can all lead to a sense of purpose outside of just putting the ball in the basket. They're obviously wise beyond their years on that front and understanding that you can do both."

This partnership comes ahead of June's NBA draft, where Henderson will join Curry at the sport's highest level.

Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman listed the G League Ignite point guard as the second-best player available behind only Wembanyama. His ability to both score and facilitate for others as a ball-handler stands out, and he will be seen as a franchise cornerstone for whichever team drafts him.

Just like Curry was for the Warriors when they drafted him.