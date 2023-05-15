Lakers Rumors: 'Concern' Austin Reaves Will Get Contract Offer 'Way' over $50M in FA

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly concerned guard Austin Reaves will receive a contract offer this season well in excess of $50 million over four years.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium broke down the potential financial crisis facing the Lakers this summer.

Reaves will be a restricted free agent, which gives the Lakers the right to match any offer sheet from another team. However, we've seen this Lakers front office balk at opening up the purse strings in recent seasons—notably allowing Alex Caruso to walk to the Chicago Bulls in 2021.

