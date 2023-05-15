WWE Raw: Live Updates, Match Results, Highlights and Reaction from May 15

WWE

Following the draft, Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci made their debut on the red brand before Gunther. This week, the intercontinental champion arrived to watch a new No. 1 contender be decided for his title.

We also heard from Brock Lesnar regarding his feud with Cody Rhodes, and Becky Lynch discussed her issues with Trish Stratus.

Raw opened up with Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens coming out to a great ovation from the crowd. They spoke about their upcoming tag title match against Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa.

Zayn got really worked up during his promo, but as soon as he was done, Judgment Day came out in its entirety.

Kevin Owens didn't even let them speak before saying he was willing to fight right then and there. Zayn tried to calm him down so they can see what Judgment Day wants.

Finn Balor said they just wanted to wish them luck against The Bloodline, but after they are done with that, Judgment Day will be waiting.

When Rhea Ripley spoke, the crowd became much louder with cheers and chants of "Mami." As soon as it was Dominik's turn, the crowd gave him the usual chorus of boos.

Judgment Day ended up beating down Zayn and Owens before leaving the ring.