    Jeremy Lin Says He'll Be 'Back Healthy Soon' After Suffering Injury in Scary Fall

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVMay 15, 2023

    NEW TAIPEI CITY, TAIWAN - FEBRUARY 28: Jeremy Lin #7 of Kaohsiung 17LIVE Steelers warms up prior to the P.League+ game between Kaohsiung 17LIVE Steelers and New Taipei Kings at Xinzhuang Gymnasium on February 28, 2023 in New Taipei City, Taiwan. (Photo by Gene Wang/Getty Images)
    Gene Wang/Getty Images

    Jeremy Lin sent a message to his fans after an injury knocked him out of his team's season finale in the Taiwanese P. League+.

    The former NBA guard said he'll "be back healthy soon" and added he will "never forget this season."

    Jeremy Lin @JLin7

    LOVE to the best teammates, coaches, staff, and fans. Ty for everyone's wishes, I'll be back healthy soon.<br>We fought til the end, we hold our heads high, we absolutely did not fail! I'll never forget this season. All glory to God! From the bottom of my heart, thank you ❤️… <a href="https://t.co/PshIeW9nEw">pic.twitter.com/PshIeW9nEw</a>

    Kaohsiung 17LIVE Steelers suffered a 92-89 loss to Formosa Taishin Dreamers on Sunday. According to Mike Chan of the South China Morning Post, Lin was inadvertently elbowed in the face during the contest and diagnosed with concussion-like symptoms. His head hit the court when he fell after receiving the elbow.

    Immediately after the game, the 34-year-old said he was unsure of his future for next season.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

