Jeremy Lin Says He'll Be 'Back Healthy Soon' After Suffering Injury in Scary Fall

Jeremy Lin sent a message to his fans after an injury knocked him out of his team's season finale in the Taiwanese P. League+.

The former NBA guard said he'll "be back healthy soon" and added he will "never forget this season."

Kaohsiung 17LIVE Steelers suffered a 92-89 loss to Formosa Taishin Dreamers on Sunday. According to Mike Chan of the South China Morning Post, Lin was inadvertently elbowed in the face during the contest and diagnosed with concussion-like symptoms. His head hit the court when he fell after receiving the elbow.

Immediately after the game, the 34-year-old said he was unsure of his future for next season.

