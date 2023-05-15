X

    Shams: Monty Williams to Be 'Aggressively' Pursued by Bucks; Pistons, Raptors Linked

    May 15, 2023

    Monty Williams reportedly won't have to wait long for a new head coaching job.

    Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium said Monday the Milwaukee Bucks are set to "aggressively" pursue Williams if he wants to coach next season.

    "The Bucks will pursue Monty Williams from what I'm told, pretty aggressively… He's near or at the top of their list after they fired Mike Budenholzer"<a href="https://twitter.com/ShamsCharania?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ShamsCharania</a> thinks there will be significant interest in Monty Williams in the marketplace<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RunItBack?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RunItBack</a> <a href="https://t.co/ZPcmOwDhyR">pic.twitter.com/ZPcmOwDhyR</a>

    The Bucks need a replacement for Mike Budenholzer, who was fired after the team's shocking first-round playoff elimination by the No. 8 seed Miami Heat.

    Charania also mentioned the Detroit Pistons and Toronto Raptors as other teams with interest in Williams.