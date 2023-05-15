Matt Ryan Agrees to CBS Contract as NFL Analyst, Says 'This Is Not a Retirement'

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Matt Ryan may not be ready to retire just yet, but he has his post-football move locked in.

Ryan announced Monday he will join CBS Sports as an analyst for the 2023 season, though he made sure to note he's still open to being under center.

The 2016 NFL MVP is a free agent after being released by the Indianapolis Colts in March. He threw for 3,057 yards and 14 touchdowns against 13 interceptions during his lone season in Indianapolis after 14 years with the Atlanta Falcons.

"As one of the NFL's marquee quarterbacks for the past 15 years, we're thrilled to add Matt to our talented roster of NFL analysts," CBS Sports executive producer Harold Bryant said in a statement. ""He has played the game at the highest level, including winning an MVP award and taking his team to the the Super Bowl and will bring a fresh perspective to CBS Sports. We look forward to Matt sharing his knowledge, insight and opinions with our viewers and bolstering our NFL coverage."

There has not been much movement in Ryan's free agency, and there's a possibility his move to TV will become a quiet retirement. Essentially every NFL team has its quarterback situation settled, and it's unclear if Ryan is willing to come in as a mid-priced backup. It's possible, if not likely, CBS is paying him a salary comparable to what he'd receive from an NFL team.

A training camp injury to a high-profile starter for a playoff team is Ryan's likeliest best option to get an offer worth leaving the booth.

Ryan is set to serve as a color commentator on NFL broadcasts and contribute to The NFL Today, The Other Pregame Show, NFL Monday QB and CBS Sports HQ, among other responsibilities with the network.