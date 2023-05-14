Shane Ray Lands Bills Contract; Won Super Bowl with Broncos, Hasn't Played Since 2019

Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Shane Ray is back in the NFL after an extended absence.

Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN reported the defensive end signed with the Buffalo Bills after he tried out during the team's rookie minicamp on Friday and Saturday. He has not played in the league since 2019, although he was part of the Denver Broncos squad that won Super Bowl 50.

Ray posted a message on his Instagram account alongside an image of him signing the contract:

"Words can't describe the emotions I'm feeling right now. So many tears, sleepless nights, depression, everything that comes with losing the game. So many days of having nothing but hope while fighting a uphill battle. There where times that I thought maybe I should give up, but I wouldn't be me if I folded. Even in my darkest moments I believed in myself. I believed in my preparation. I believed that I would have another opportunity even if the world didn't believe."

The Missouri product entered the league with plenty of expectations as a first-round pick in the 2015 draft.

He found a way to make an impact as a rookie with a forced fumble in the Super Bowl win over the Carolina Panthers. Ray posted career-best numbers in his second season with 48 tackles, eight sacks, two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble and one defensive touchdown.

However, a left wrist injury and resultant surgeries proved to be something of an issue starting in 2017.

He spent the 2021 and 2022 seasons lacing it up for the CFL's Toronto Argonauts but now has the chance to compete for a second career Super Bowl on one of the NFL's best teams.

Ray is just 29 years old and could be an important contributor if he is able to stay healthy. Choosing the Bills also means the chance to reunite with former teammate Von Miller, which should help open up blitzing lanes when the eight-time Pro Bowler draws double-teams and extra attention.

There was a time when Ray took advantage of those chances in Denver, and he will look to do the same in Buffalo following this move.