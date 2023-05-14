Patriots Game vs. Eagles to Honor Tom Brady Is Most Expensive Ticket of NFL Schedule

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

New England Patriots fans hoping to be in attendance at Gillette Stadium when the team honors the legendary Tom Brady ahead of their Week 1 game against the Philadelphia Eagles might want to start saving their money.

Mike Reiss of ESPN cited data from Vivid Seats that revealed it is the most expensive NFL ticket on the secondary market for the 2023 season. The average price for one ticket is $807, which is well ahead of the second-place game between the Dallas Cowboys and host San Francisco 49ers that checks in at $501.

"We want to get a win every game, but that game, we definitely have to get a win," Patriots defensive tackle Davon Godchaux said.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft announced the plans to honor Brady ahead of the 2023 schedule release:

That New England fans are paying such high prices to honor Brady comes as no surprise. After all, the sixth-round pick from the 2000 draft transformed the franchise as a six-time Super Bowl winner, three-time MVP and 14-time Pro Bowler during his 20 seasons with the team.

He established himself as the widely accepted best player of all time even before he added a seventh career ring with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and will always be remembered for his greatness in New England.