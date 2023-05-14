X

    Renegades Upset Defenders to Win 2023 XFL Championship as Fans Want Luis Perez in NFL

    Jack MurrayMay 14, 2023

    SAN ANTONIO, TX - MAY 13 : Luis Perez #12 of the Arlington Renegades looks to make a pass against DC Defenders during the first half of XFL Championship game at the Alamodome on May 13 2023 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Cortes/Getty Images)
    Ronald Cortes/Getty Images

    The first XFL champion since 2001 has been crowned, and to say it was an upset would be the biggest understatement of the season.

    Arlington Renegades @XFLRenegades

    WE ARE CHAMPIONSSS

    The Arlington Renegades, who snuck into the playoffs at 4-6, took down the mighty DC Defenders 35-26 at the Alamodome, and quarterback Luis Perez was at the receiving end of much of the praise.

    The Texas A&M Commerce alum went 26-of-36 for 288 yards and three touchdowns in the effort, cementing a solid turnaround since being traded to the Renegades from the Vegas Vipers earlier this season.

    James Larsen @JamesLarsenPFN

    Luis Perez tonight:<br><br>26/36<br>288 yards<br>7.7YPA<br>3 TD<br>123.4 QBR<br><br>The <a href="https://twitter.com/XFLRenegades?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@XFLRenegades</a> are <a href="https://twitter.com/XFL2023?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@XFL2023</a> Champions, and it's all because of this man right here. What a game for <a href="https://twitter.com/PerezLuisQB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PerezLuisQB</a>. Well deserved ring earned tonight. Incredible career for the spring football legend. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/XFLChampionship?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#XFLChampionship</a> <a href="https://t.co/5rKck3rK8j">pic.twitter.com/5rKck3rK8j</a>

    Other significant performers for the Renegades include Leddie Brown, who scored two total touchdowns and had 75 all-purpose yards. Tyler Vaughns and Sal Cannella had the other two receiving touchdowns and finished with 83 and 71 yards, respectively.

    The Defenders had a lackluster performance from quarterback Jordan Ta'amu, who was 16-of-30 for 245 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions. Abram Smith had an effective day on the ground, rushing for 90 yards and scoring two touchdowns, while Josh Hammond had 127 yards and two touchdowns in the receiving game.

    Still, it was Perez who had all of the headlines. He may be one of the most recognizable names in the recent spring football trend, making an impact in the AAF, XFL and USFL.

    Chris Vannini @ChrisVannini

    Luis Perez is the Spring Football Savant. <a href="https://t.co/4FU0xWWKRA">pic.twitter.com/4FU0xWWKRA</a>

    He has had a few short-lived NFL opportunities, but it seems that fans on Twitter think he deserves another NFL chance.

    Joe Kaleta @TheeeBigJoe

    QB Luis Perez needs to be back in the NFL wow this dude can play!!! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/XFLChampionship?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#XFLChampionship</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/XFL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#XFL</a>

    ً @nxwtxnk

    Luis Perez is getting an NFL contract after this

    TheHandsomeRandall @HandsomeRandall

    Luis Perez is putting on a show tonight. He's going to have calls from NFL teams. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/XFLChampionship?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#XFLChampionship</a>

    Tyler McDonough™ @TM_Swish

    Get Luis Perez in the nfl <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a>

    David Taylor @DavidTaylorXFL

    Luis Perez is the Nick Foles of spring football. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/XFLChampionship?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#XFLChampionship</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FlyEaglesFly?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FlyEaglesFly</a>

    Gil_Leopold @gil_leopold

    What are the odds Luis Perez makes an NFL roster? I think pretty good.

    John Schriffen @JohnSchriffen

    Congrats Arlington Renegades winning the XFL Championship! So happy for Luis Perez…deserves another shot at the NFL.

    peter @sinatraswinery

    I'll be pissed if <a href="https://twitter.com/XFLRenegades?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@XFLRenegades</a> QB Luis Perez doesn't get a genuine shot to be at least a QB2 on a NFL roster.<br><br>Dude's been a baller in every spring league he's been in. Showing it in the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/XFLChampionship?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#XFLChampionship</a>.

    The win gives the Renegades a 6-6 record on the season and adds another piece of hardware to head coach Bob Stoops' legendary cabinet.

    The Defenders finish the season with a 10-2 record, being the only team in the league to record double-digit wins this season.