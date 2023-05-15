The Best Player Who Could Still Be Cut from Every NFL Roster In 2023 Offseason

0 of 8

Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

While the majority of every NFL roster is settled, the tough nature of the business is always looming.

Respected players, unfortunately for them, will be cut at some point this offseason. This can happen for various reasons, including salary-cap considerations or a younger talent—whether a free agent or a rookie—who shows they are ready for a regular role.

Also worth mentioning: On occasion, a veteran sees the proverbial writing on the wall and requests to be released.

The list is subjective but largely based on a combination of each player's recent role and production, along with a team's current depth chart and salary-cap situation.