The Best Player Who Could Still Be Cut from Every NFL Roster In 2023 Offseason
While the majority of every NFL roster is settled, the tough nature of the business is always looming.
Respected players, unfortunately for them, will be cut at some point this offseason. This can happen for various reasons, including salary-cap considerations or a younger talent—whether a free agent or a rookie—who shows they are ready for a regular role.
Also worth mentioning: On occasion, a veteran sees the proverbial writing on the wall and requests to be released.
The list is subjective but largely based on a combination of each player's recent role and production, along with a team's current depth chart and salary-cap situation.
AFC East
Buffalo Bills: Mitch Morse, C
One common theme to know: Just because a player is included doesn't mean it's a suggested course of action. Mitch Morse has been a quality center for a terrific Buffalo offense, making his first Pro Bowl last season. However, the Bills can save $6 million if he's released after June 1 and have Ryan Bates and Greg Mancz on the roster. They aren't necessarily upgrades but are immediate solutions.
Miami Dolphins: Keion Crossen, CB
How many corners will Miami keep? Xavien Howard and Jalen Ramsey highlight the unit, which also returns nickelback Kader Kohou, Nik Needham, 2020 first-round pick Noah Igbinoghene and 2023 second-rounder Cam Smith. Keion Crossen has an uphill battle to make the roster despite his 32 tackles last year.
New England Patriots: Raekwon McMillan, LB
Depth at linebacker is not a concern for the Patriots. Ja'Whaun Bentley has become a fixture of the group, and Jahlani Tavai carved out a starting role in 2022. The concern for Raekwon McMillan is that the Patriots drafted Marte Mapu, have Mack Wilson returning and signed Chris Board and Olakunle Fatukasi. New England can't carry all of these linebackers.
New York Jets: Corey Davis, WR
Jets coach Robert Saleh recently said—within 10 days of this writing—that Corey Davis will be part of the 2023 roster. That should end the speculation, right? Still, it's impossible to ignore the $10.5 million in potential savings if Davis is cut. Plans change. And if New York needs to find money in a hurry, this conversation will be broached again.
AFC North
Baltimore Ravens: Malik Harrison, LB
Over the last three years, Malik Harrison has totaled 100 tackles in 47 games. In all likelihood, he's safe. But the Ravens drafted Trenton Simpson, and linebackers Kristian Welch and Del'Shawn Phillips—like Harrison—are core special-teamers. If the team needs a roster slot and is comfortable with Simpson's readiness, Harrison could be the odd 'backer out.
Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Mixon, RB
After the draft, Cincinnati coach Zac Taylor said he believes Joe Mixon's future is with the Bengals. The issue is his $12.8 million cap number—the impetus behind this discussion—remains unchanged, and Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic previously reported Cincy's stance is for Mixon to take a pay cut or be released.
Cleveland Browns: Harrison Bryant, TE
David Njoku is a well-paid starter, and Cleveland added Jordan Akins in free agency, who played with Deshaun Watson on the Houston Texans. Where does that leave Harrison Bryant? He caught 31 passes last season but might be third on the depth chart. Cleveland saves $2.74 million if Bryant is cut.
Pittsburgh Steelers: Ahkello Witherspoon, CB
The franchise stumbled into a bit of good fortune when Joey Porter Jr. fell to the second round. Pittsburgh also returns Levi Wallace and James Pierre, signed both Patrick Peterson and Chandon Sullivan in free agency and may prefer to keep seventh-round pick Cory Trice over Ahkello Witherspoon, who's only played 13 games in the last two seasons.
AFC South
Houston Texans: Christian Kirksey, LB
With a hopeful franchise quarterback in place, the Texans need to start finding their long-term players. Would keeping Christian Kirksey mean not developing fifth-rounder Henry To'oTo'o as efficiently as possible behind Denzel Perryman? If that answer is yes, the Texans can also save $5.25 million by releasing Kirksey.
Indianapolis Colts: Mo Alie-Cox, TE
Mo Alie-Cox has logged 500-plus snaps for Indianapolis in three consecutive years. His time may be nearing an end, though. Jelani Woods played well as a rookie, and Kylen Granson became a greater part of the offense in 2022. Throw in 2023 draft pick Will Mallory, and the Colts can prioritize the young players and clear $2.92 million if Alie-Cox is cut.
Jacksonville Jaguars: JaMycal Hasty, RB
Given that Jacksonville signed JaMycal Hasty to an extension earlier this offseason, the team clearly had a role in mind. But then, the Jags drafted Tank Bigsby in the third round. It's possible they decide to keep Bigsby and 2022 fifth-rounder Snoop Conner as the backups for Travis Etienne Jr. this fall.
Tennessee Titans: Ryan Tannehill, QB
No, this is not expected. But there is a path—unlikely, yet not improbable—that Tennessee moves on from Ryan Tannehill. This hypothetical means second-round pick Will Levis absolutely dazzles in training camp. But if the Titans end up choosing to start Levis as a rookie, Tannehill likely would request a release (or trade) to head elsewhere.
AFC West
Denver Broncos: KJ Hamler, WR
KJ Hamler needs a positive break. Injuries have hampered the speedy receiver's career, and he's currently recovering from surgery for a partially torn pectoral muscle. Although he's averaged 14.8 yards per reception in three seasons, Hamler has played just 312 snaps over the last two years. Denver drafting Marvin Mims—another field-stretching wideout—may be an ominous sign for Hamler's future.
Kansas City Chiefs: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB
In recent years, Kansas City's backfield has undergone a ton of changes. Clyde Edwards-Helaire shined as a rookie in 2020 with 1,100 scrimmage yards, but his role has since dwindled in two injury-plagued years. Isiah Pacheco and Jerick McKinnon have a path to being KC's top backs, potentially making Edwards-Helaire expendable.
Las Vegas Raiders: Amik Robertson, CB
On paper, Amik Robertson is trending the right way. His involvement and production have increased in three NFL seasons. However, the Raiders signed three corners in free agency. Robertson has upside as a 24-year-old, but his inconsistency has resulted in a perch on the roster bubble.
Los Angeles Chargers: Joshua Kelley, RB
Reality has a sense of humor, so expect a major surprise from the Chargers in the fall. Seeing no strong candidate, though, Los Angeles may shake up the backfield if Isaiah Spiller and Larry Rountree III play well in camp. Joshua Kelley has been a fine reserve—and probably would find a home elsewhere if released—but is replaceable.
NFC East
Dallas Cowboys: Neville Gallimore, DT
In the opening round of the draft, Dallas added Mazi Smith. That selection might have sounded the internal alarms of the Cowboys' defensive tackles. Neville Gallimore already saw his snap share drop below 40 percent in 2022, and Dallas can save $2.74 million if he's released.
New York Giants: Rodarius Williams, CB
Rodarius Williams flashed his ability with 15 tackles in three games last season after recovering from an ACL injury. Is the third-year corner part of the Giants' plans, though? His inconsistent usage is concerning, and New York deepened the position this offseason—especially with first-round pick Deonte Banks. Williams may find that his opportunity to play is elsewhere.
Philadelphia Eagles: Derek Barnett, Edge
At first glance, this may look stunning. Derek Barnett recorded at least 20 pressures from 2019-21 before a torn left ACL ended his 2022 campaign in Week 1. He's an inexpensive player at $3.1 million and, in my estimation, should be kept. Nevertheless, an edge-rushing depth chart headlined by Josh Sweat, Haason Reddick, Brandon Graham and first-rounder Nolan Smith warrants the conversation.
Washington Commanders: Andrew Norwell, OL
Andrew Norwell may be a familiar name because he parlayed an All-Pro season in 2017 into a big-money contract. He's been a consistent starter for nine years and should be headed for a 10th. But he's not quite a lock to remain on the Commanders, particularly if they need cap space. Washington can save $4.38 million if he's a post-June 1 cut.
NFC North
Chicago Bears: Cairo Santos, K
Cairo Santos drilled 21-of-23 field goals in 2022 and converted 90.6 percent of his attempts in three seasons. However, he missed five extra points last year—just enough to make a team uncomfortable. Chicago added undrafted free agent Andre Szmyt to provide some competition this offseason, and maybe he beats out Santos.
Detroit Lions: Benito Jones, DT
Famous last words, of course, but Detroit seems to have a reasonably settled roster. We're operating on the fringes here with Benito Jones, who notched 16 tackles and 1.5 sacks in 311 snaps last season. Jones' status may hinge on whether Levi Onwuzurike returns from a back injury.
Green Bay Packers: Josiah Deguara, TE
To be perfectly honest, there isn't a hugely compelling name in Green Bay. But the Packers might move on from 2020 third-rounder Josiah Deguara, who's maxed out at a 35 percent snap share in three seasons. It can hardly be a positive sign that Green Bay recently drafted tight ends Luke Musgrave and Tucker Kraft, too.
Minnesota Vikings: Dalvin Cook, RB
One of the offseason's biggest open secrets is the Vikings are working to make a decision on Dalvin Cook's future. Will he stay? Will they trade him? If no suitor is found, would Cook take a pay cut or be released? If he's cut after June 1, the move saves $9 million against the cap.
NFC South
Atlanta Falcons: Adetokunbo Ogundeji, Edge
Adetokunbo Ogundeji, a fifth-round pick in 2021, has started 27 games over the last two seasons. However, the Falcons have retooled the position with Calais Campbell, Bud Dupree and Zach Harrison joining Lorenzo Carter, Arnold Ebiketie and DeAngelo Malone. Ogundeji may slide off the roster altogether.
Carolina Panthers: Eric Rowe, S
In the last four seasons with the Dolphins, Eric Rowe registered no fewer than 56 tackles or 14 games each year. Rowe is valuable for his versatility, but that actually might not help him in Carolina. The secondary already has a few movable pieces—namely Jeremy Chinn, Donte Jackson and fifth-round pick Jammie Robinson—so keeping Rowe is only necessary if he's actually going to contribute.
New Orleans Saints: Tre'Quan Smith, WR
Since a promising rookie year in 2018, Tre'Quan Smith just hasn't broken through. He's had a steady presence in New Orleans but, to date, peaked at 34 receptions in 2020. If the Saints are comfortable with A.T. Perry and Bryan Edwards behind the starters, Smith may be edged out.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Ke'Shawn Vaughn, RB
Something about the Bay teams, apparently. Look through the Tampa roster, and no big-name player jumps off the page. Ke'Shawn Vaughn has contributed more on special teams than as a runner in three seasons. Rachaad White is the Bucs' starter, and they signed Chase Edmonds and added undrafted rookie Sean Tucker—an All-American at Syracuse in 2021. Vaughn is on cut alert.
NFC West
Arizona Cardinals: Rashad Fenton, CB
In four NFL seasons, Rashad Fenton has produced 127 tackles in 49 games. He joined the Cardinals this March but might not be in the desert for long. Arizona re-signed Antonio Hamilton and drafted Garrett Williams and Kei'Trel Clark, while Christian Matthew and Kris Boyd have value on special teams that could make Fenton expendable.
Los Angeles Rams: None
Seriously, every established player needs to stay. Los Angeles has a stunningly young roster, so pointing out any veteran of note feels unjustifiable. Or, maybe more accurately, it means creating a scenario in which several undrafted players at one position emerge as roster locks. That's a huge ask.
San Francisco 49ers: Ambry Thomas, CB
A third-round selection in 2021, Ambry Thomas has managed 36 tackles in 27 games with the Niners. The issue? He shifted from a five-game starter as a rookie to someone who played 41 defensive snaps last season. Thomas will only be 24 years old, but San Francisco may move on.
Seattle Seahawks: Alton Robinson, Edge
Alton Robinson began his NFL career with 22 tackles and four sacks in 2020, suggesting he'd become a nice contributor in Seattle. But his role basically stayed the same in 2021, and Robinson missed 2022 with a knee injury. Now, after the Seahawks drafted Derick Hall, Robinson may be battling Tyreke Smith for the final roster spot at the position.