    Lakers' LeBron James Appears to Clap Back at Warriors' JaMychal Green in IG Post

    Erin WalshMay 13, 2023

    Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James stands on the court during the second half in Game 6 of an NBA basketball Western Conference semifinal series against the Golden State Warriors Friday, May 12, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    AP Photo/Ashley Landis

    LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers got the last laugh against the Golden State Warriors on Friday by eliminating them from title contention, and James made sure to get in one final jab directed toward JaMychal Green.

    After Green called out James on social media for denying that he and his teammates were looking for opportunities to flop with the cap emoji, James responded by posting a video with the lyrics to Drake's "Tuscan Leather":

    Bronupdates @Bronupdates

    Bron's latest IG post taking a shot at JaMychal Green with lyrics to Tuscan Leather: <br><br>"Bench players talkin' like starters, I hate it" <a href="https://t.co/OFnTQdiDf1">pic.twitter.com/OFnTQdiDf1</a>

    The flopping feud between the Lakers and Warriors began after Dubs head coach Steve Kerr said following a Game 4 loss that the Purple and Gold are "a team that plays with a lot of gamesmanship" and that "they understand how to generate some calls."

    Warriors on NBCS @NBCSWarriors

    Steve Kerr says the Lakers play with a lot of "gamesmanship" and were rewarded on flops <a href="https://t.co/QeIXGlPegb">pic.twitter.com/QeIXGlPegb</a>

    Kerr defended those comments before Game 5, saying: "There was definitely some gamesmanship. And look, I give them credit. If you can sell a call in this league and do it, then you do it. Whatever it takes to win."

    Warriors on NBCS @NBCSWarriors

    "You give them credit, but you lament the fact that as a league we're going to reward that type of play ..."<br><br>Steve Kerr gives his thoughts on the Lakers' gamesmanship <a href="https://t.co/DbcJKa9n07">pic.twitter.com/DbcJKa9n07</a>

    James responded to Kerr's comments after a Game 5 loss to the Warriors, saying:

    "I just know that we, our coaching staff and us players, we don't work on flopping. That's not even a part of our game. Our game is to attack, attack the paint. We don't mind physical contact. We actually like the contact, and we don't shy away from it, so we're just not a team that goes out there looking for flopping opportunities.

    "That's just not us. It's never been -- it's actually never been any team that I've played on in my 20 years, where we've been a flopping team. But it is what it is; they have their right to say what they want to say."

    Warriors on NBCS @NBCSWarriors

    "We don't work on flopping."<br><br>LeBron echoes Darvin Ham's comments about gamesmanship <a href="https://t.co/HPx0DQAj9H">pic.twitter.com/HPx0DQAj9H</a>

    It was a tough series for the defending champions, who now enter the offseason with questions about whether they should break up their core of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green or whether they should move on from players like Jordan Poole and Jonathan Kuminga.

    The Lakers, meanwhile, will compete against the Denver Nuggets for a berth in the NBA Finals. This is the team's first Western Conference Finals appearance since they won the title in 2020.