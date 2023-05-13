Lakers' LeBron James Appears to Clap Back at Warriors' JaMychal Green in IG Post

AP Photo/Ashley Landis

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers got the last laugh against the Golden State Warriors on Friday by eliminating them from title contention, and James made sure to get in one final jab directed toward JaMychal Green.

After Green called out James on social media for denying that he and his teammates were looking for opportunities to flop with the cap emoji, James responded by posting a video with the lyrics to Drake's "Tuscan Leather":

The flopping feud between the Lakers and Warriors began after Dubs head coach Steve Kerr said following a Game 4 loss that the Purple and Gold are "a team that plays with a lot of gamesmanship" and that "they understand how to generate some calls."

Kerr defended those comments before Game 5, saying: "There was definitely some gamesmanship. And look, I give them credit. If you can sell a call in this league and do it, then you do it. Whatever it takes to win."

James responded to Kerr's comments after a Game 5 loss to the Warriors, saying:

"I just know that we, our coaching staff and us players, we don't work on flopping. That's not even a part of our game. Our game is to attack, attack the paint. We don't mind physical contact. We actually like the contact, and we don't shy away from it, so we're just not a team that goes out there looking for flopping opportunities.

"That's just not us. It's never been -- it's actually never been any team that I've played on in my 20 years, where we've been a flopping team. But it is what it is; they have their right to say what they want to say."

It was a tough series for the defending champions, who now enter the offseason with questions about whether they should break up their core of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green or whether they should move on from players like Jordan Poole and Jonathan Kuminga.

The Lakers, meanwhile, will compete against the Denver Nuggets for a berth in the NBA Finals. This is the team's first Western Conference Finals appearance since they won the title in 2020.