Knicks' Evan Fournier Expects to Be Traded: 'No Way They're Going to Keep Me'

After spending most of this season on the New York Knicks' bench, Evan Fournier sounds like he's ready for a fresh start.

Fournier told reporters after Friday's season-ending loss to the Miami Heat he expects to be traded this offseason.

"You know I'm not gonna be back," he said. "There's no way they're gonna keep me. I would be very surprised if they do. So, we'll see. It's obviously not in my hands though."

