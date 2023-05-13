X

    Knicks' Evan Fournier Expects to Be Traded: 'No Way They're Going to Keep Me'

    Adam WellsMay 13, 2023

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 02: Evan Fournier #13 of the New York Knicks in action against the Phoenix Suns at Madison Square Garden on January 02, 2023 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. New York Knicks defeated the Phoenix Suns 102-83. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)
    Mike Stobe/Getty Images

    After spending most of this season on the New York Knicks' bench, Evan Fournier sounds like he's ready for a fresh start.

    Fournier told reporters after Friday's season-ending loss to the Miami Heat he expects to be traded this offseason.

    "You know I'm not gonna be back," he said. "There's no way they're gonna keep me. I would be very surprised if they do. So, we'll see. It's obviously not in my hands though."

