Black College World Series 2023: Friday Scores, Winners and Bracket Results

Grant Halverson/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

Tonight will decide which schools battle for the 2023 Black College World Series Championship.

The two teams which emerge victorious from the NAIA and NCAA Division II finals Friday will face off in the title game Saturday at 6 pm ET.

Here's a rundown of Friday's results.

Edward Waters 9, Bluefield State 6

Through seven innings, Bluefield State proved to be the biggest threat Edward Waters has faced in this tournament so far. The defending champions stared down a three-run deficit with only three frames left to go.

In the bottom of the seventh, a one-run single from Hunter Schoening got Edward Waters within two. A three-run home run off the bat of Caden Hutchinson, who closed out the school's 2022 championship on the mound last year, completed the comeback.

Edward Waters added two more runs in the eighth to eliminate Bluefield State with a 9-6 win. The Jacksonville, Florida, university will advance to face Albany State in the NCAA D-II final later Friday.