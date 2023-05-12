X

    Black College World Series 2023: Friday Scores, Winners and Bracket Results

    Julia StumbaughMay 12, 2023

    DURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 12: Detail photo of a baseball used for the first pitch during the Division II Men’s Baseball Championship between the Wingate Bulldogs and the Central Missouri Mulesheld at the USA Baseball Training Complex on June 12, 2021 in Durham, North Carolina. Wingate defeated Central Missouri, 5-3. (Photo by Grant Halverson/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)
    Grant Halverson/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

    Tonight will decide which schools battle for the 2023 Black College World Series Championship.

    The two teams which emerge victorious from the NAIA and NCAA Division II finals Friday will face off in the title game Saturday at 6 pm ET.

    Here's a rundown of Friday's results.

    Edward Waters 9, Bluefield State 6

    Through seven innings, Bluefield State proved to be the biggest threat Edward Waters has faced in this tournament so far. The defending champions stared down a three-run deficit with only three frames left to go.

    In the bottom of the seventh, a one-run single from Hunter Schoening got Edward Waters within two. A three-run home run off the bat of Caden Hutchinson, who closed out the school's 2022 championship on the mound last year, completed the comeback.

    Edward Waters added two more runs in the eighth to eliminate Bluefield State with a 9-6 win. The Jacksonville, Florida, university will advance to face Albany State in the NCAA D-II final later Friday.

