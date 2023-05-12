Chris Paul Trade Rumors: Insider Expects Suns to 'Aggressively Shop' PG in Offseason

Chris Paul Trade Rumors: Insider Expects Suns to 'Aggressively Shop' PG in OffseasonMay 12, 2023
Following their elimination in the second round of the playoffs by the Denver Nuggets on Thursday night, the Phoenix Suns are reportedly looking to make a significant change to their roster by moving on from future Hall of Fame point guard Chris Paul.
Speaking Friday on Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective (beginning at the 31:30 mark), ESPN's Tim MacMahon said he expects the Suns to "aggressively shop" Paul on the trade market.
MacMahon called it "pretty likely" that CP3 will play for a different team in 2023-24 and added that he believes the Suns will try to trade Paul before June 28, which is when his guaranteed salary goes from $15.8 million to $30.8 million.
