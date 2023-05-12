Chris Paul Trade Rumors: Insider Expects Suns to 'Aggressively Shop' PG in Offseason

Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images

Following their elimination in the second round of the playoffs by the Denver Nuggets on Thursday night, the Phoenix Suns are reportedly looking to make a significant change to their roster by moving on from future Hall of Fame point guard Chris Paul.

Speaking Friday on Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective (beginning at the 31:30 mark), ESPN's Tim MacMahon said he expects the Suns to "aggressively shop" Paul on the trade market.

MacMahon called it "pretty likely" that CP3 will play for a different team in 2023-24 and added that he believes the Suns will try to trade Paul before June 28, which is when his guaranteed salary goes from $15.8 million to $30.8 million.

