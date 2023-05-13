Ranking the 5 Worst NFL Rosters Ahead of 2023 OTAs

0 of 5

The saying "on any given Sunday" exists because not all NFL rosters are created equal.

While hope springs eternal during the offseason, every team is in a different stage of roster construction. Certain organizations are simply far behind others that are contenders. While that can change over time, the idea that a few squads are consistently competitive is a far cry from reality.

So, yes, any team can surprise a superior opponent during one particular day of play. Just go back to lack season when the Indianapolis Colts, who finished 4-12-1 in a dysfunctional campaign, somehow handed the eventual Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs a loss.

But week-to-week steadiness is difficult to achieve, particularly for those teams with obvious issues in their lineups. Usually, those squads find themselves at the top of the following year's draft with the chance to add difference-makers and work their way into contention.

As the air clears following the 2023 draft, five franchises look to have long roads ahead as they try to overcome deficiencies that count them among the league's worst rosters. Each contains glaring holes, incomplete lineups with unproven contributors and/or a youth movement that will experience its share of ups and downs.