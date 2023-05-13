Ranking the 5 Worst NFL Rosters Ahead of 2023 OTAs

Ranking the 5 Worst NFL Rosters Ahead of 2023 OTAsMay 13, 2023
The saying "on any given Sunday" exists because not all NFL rosters are created equal.
While hope springs eternal during the offseason, every team is in a different stage of roster construction. Certain organizations are simply far behind others that are contenders. While that can change over time, the idea that a few squads are consistently competitive is a far cry from reality.
So, yes, any team can surprise a superior opponent during one particular day of play. Just go back to lack season when the Indianapolis Colts, who finished 4-12-1 in a dysfunctional campaign, somehow handed the eventual Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs a loss.
But week-to-week steadiness is difficult to achieve, particularly for those teams with obvious issues in their lineups. Usually, those squads find themselves at the top of the following year's draft with the chance to add difference-makers and work their way into contention.
As the air clears following the 2023 draft, five franchises look to have long roads ahead as they try to overcome deficiencies that count them among the league's worst rosters. Each contains glaring holes, incomplete lineups with unproven contributors and/or a youth movement that will experience its share of ups and downs.
5. Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams forsook long-term prosperity to chase a championship. The organization achieved its goal when it won Super LVI. Since then, a combination of injuries, overpayments and a lack of high-end draft assets has eroded the once-prolific roster.
To be fair, the franchise pillars of three-time Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald, wide receiver Cooper Kupp and quarterback Matthew Stafford are still in place. But all three will be 30 or older at the start of the 2023 campaign. Plus, each suffered an injury last season, with Stafford's being the most concerning.
A return to form by all three can keep the Rams in the thick of things, though quality throughout the rest of the roster remains sparse. Andrew Whitworth, Austin Corbett, Odell Beckham Jr., Sebastian Joseph-Day, Greg Gaines, Leonard Floyd, Von Miller, Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, Troy Reeder, Jalen Ramsey, David Long Jr., Taylor Rapp, Nick Scott and Matt Gay are all gone from the 2021 champs.
Stafford lacks a second option at wide receiver. The offensive line will feature two new starting guards in second-round rookie Steve Avila and Logan Bruss, who suffered a torn ACL and MCL during last year's preseason.
The defense will rely heavily upon a quartet of rookies—Byron Young, Kobie Turner, Ochaun Mathis and Mr. Irrelevant Desjuan Johnson—to generate some kind of pass rush beyond what Donald provides.
And after Ramsey's departure, Los Angeles features a no-name secondary with Cobie Durant, Robert Rochell, Derion Kendrick and Russ Yeast expected to take on much bigger roles.
The Rams still have star power, but the light is much dimmer in other areas of the roster.
4. Indianapolis Colts
The Indianapolis Colts finally stopped believing they were just one or two pieces from contention. General manager Chris Ballard and new head coach Shane Steichen turned down a path to build a team chock-full of potential but short on proven entities.
The new direction starts at quarterback, of course.
After cycling through Jacoby Brissett, Brian Hoyer, Philip Rivers, Carson Wentz, Matt Ryan, Nick Foles and Sam Ehlinger since Andrew Luck retired, the Colts used this year's No. 4 pick to make a long-term investment in Florida product Anthony Richardson.
Richardson presents as much upside as anyone coming into the league, though he's only 20 years old, his mechanics need refinement and his experience is lacking (13 collegiate starts). As such, the Colts will almost assuredly suffer growing pains once Richardson is in the lineup.
Obviously, Indianapolis can lean on productive veterans such as running back Jonathan Taylor; offensive linemen Quenton Nelson, Ryan Kelly and Braden Smith; defensive tackles DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart; linebacker Shaquille Leonard; and cornerback Kenny Moore II.
However, 14 projected starters are 25 or younger, with half of those being in their first or second seasons.
Michael Pittman Jr., Alec Pierce and third-round rookie Josh Downs will be Richardson's targets. Pittman is the most experienced, entering his fourth campaign. Bernhard Raimann will be Richardson's blindside protector after a rocky rookie campaign. Jelani Woods is expected to become TE1 in his second season. Defensive ends Dayo Odeyingbo and Kwity Paye have yet to break through. The secondary is littered with expected contributors with less than two years' experience, including three rookie cornerbacks in JuJu Brents, Darius Rush and Jaylon Jones.
Indianapolis' upside is immense, and the Colts will likely be plucky. But they have a lot of growing up to do.
3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers did everything in the organization's power to maximize Tom Brady's final years and did so with three playoff appearances, two division titles and a Super Bowl victory.
All good things must come to an end, though, so the Buccaneers are refitting their roster post-Brady.
Quarterback is a potential quagmire, with Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask competing to start. Each will get a chance, though the odds may be better that neither establishes himself and the franchise will be looking for a new signal-caller next offseason.
The proof lies in the investments. Mayfield is operating under a one-year, $4 million deal, while Trask is a 2021 second-round pick who won't be handed anything.
In front of the quarterback, the offensive line will be in flux. Tristan Wirfs may transition from right to left tackle. Luke Goedeke will get a look at right tackle. Finally, general manager Jason Licht envisions second-round rookie Cody Mauch as a guard after he played left tackle for North Dakota State, per ESPN's Jenna Laine.
There is no great tight end.
A competitive squad can be found with the number of solid veterans still on the roster, particularly on defense: Vita Vea, Lavonte David, Devin White, Shaquil Barrett, Carlton Davis III and Antoine Winfield Jr.
While those established players—plus wide receivers Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Russell Gage—will serve as a through line for the organization, key components are missing.
Even on defense, more will be expected of Joe Tryon-Shoyinka and Logan Hall, who are recent first- or second-round investments.
Furthermore, the amount of experience this team lost beyond Brady is staggering. Sean Murphy-Bunting, Mike Edwards, Logan Ryan, Akiem Hicks, William Gholston, Carl Nassib, Leonard Fournette, Cameron Brate and Julio Jones signed elsewhere or are in free-agency limbo.
A youth movement was necessary, but the Bucs will take their lumps as a result.
2. Houston Texans
The Houston Texans will be in development mode this year but are finally building toward something. Ever since Bill O'Brien depleted the franchise's assets before he was unceremoniously fired during the 2020 campaign, the Texans have been listless.
The team cycled through two head coaches in David Culley and Lovie Smith and never did anything productive during the past two campaigns, bumbled to a 7-26-1 record.
Progress began this offseason, starting with the hire of DeMeco Ryans as head coach. Ryans is one of the game's premier defensive minds and provided instant credibility with his playing experience, including six seasons with Houston.
A good staff only goes so far, though. The Texans need quality players, and they didn't enter this offseason with many building blocks. Offensive tackles Laremy Tunsil and Tytus Howard were basically it.
Last year's draft class brought cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., guard Kenyon Green, safety Jalen Pitre, wide receiver John Metchie III, linebacker Christian Harris and running back Dameon Pierce. These half-dozen inclusions formed the bedrock of what the Texans could be. And this year's draft class can create a foundation
The Nos. 2 and 3 picks—quarterback C.J. Stroud and edge-defender Will Anderson Jr.—provide centerpieces on offense and defense. The Day 2 selections of center Juice Scruggs and wide receiver Tank Dell can be instant contributors, too.
The overall talent level of the team is improving, and quickly.
Despite this reason for optimism, Houston is still a long way away from being a cohesive unit, especially with so much youth at key positions. The Texans need to grow together while the front office continues to look for better receivers, a long-term answer at tight end, someone to bookend Anderson and a second solid outside corner.
Houston may be trending positively, but the franchise started so far behind others that the squad is still significantly back of the pack and playing catch-up, especially in a loaded AFC.
1. Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals held this year's No. 3 draft pick. The new regime of general manager Monti Ossenfort and head coach Jonathan Gannon understood they were about to enter a rebuild and did everything short of screaming from the rooftops that the pick was for sale. They traded down to No. 12 before moving back up six slots to select Ohio State offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr.
The approach was a microcosm of where the franchise stands.
The Cardinals claimed the league's worst roster going into this year's draft and needed more capital to improve the lineup. The incoming class of Johnson, edge-rusher BJ Ojulari, cornerback Garrett Williams, wide receiver Michael Wilson, offensive lineman Jon Gaines II, quarterback Clayton Tune, linebacker Owen Pappoe, cornerback Kei'Trel Clark and defensive lineman Dante Stills brings significant potential for Year 1 because of the lack of obstacles to playing time.
Two of the team's biggest stars may or may not be around once the regular season begins, depending on potential offers in the coming months. Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins has been the subject of trade rumors and safety Budda Baker requested a trade earlier this offseason. The Cardinals even went as far as allowing Hopkins and his representation to seek a deal.
With or without Hopkins and Baker, the Cardinals still have questions about three-fifths of the offensive line, who's going to generate a pass rush and how the secondary is going to take shape.
Questions at quarterback also persist, even though Kyler Murray remains the team's franchise player. Murray suffered a torn ACL in December, and he likely won't return until after the start of the regular season.
"He's doing good," Gannon told reporters. "You can ask him about the rehab, but I know he's making strides. He's a long way away, but we don't play for a long time, either. I feel good where he's at."
A young roster, uncertainty at multiple positions and an injured quarterback portend a long season for the Cardinals.