LeBron James, Lakers Being Filmed by Producer of Michael Jordan's 'The Last Dance'

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has many career parallels with Michael Jordan, and another one eventually might be added to the list.

According to Brandon Contes of Awful Announcing, Lakers radio analyst John Ireland of ESPN Los Angeles said on the Awful Announcing Podcast that producers of The Last Dance are collecting footage of James and the Lakers for a potential docuseries. It's not certain that a new show will be created, but they're recording content just in case.

"I hope I'm not talking out of school here, Andy Thompson, the guy who shot The Last Dance, Mychal Thompson's younger brother, who has worked for the NBA for 30 years, has spent a ton of time with us this year. So if LeBron ever wanted to go down this road, I think Andy is stockpiling that just so he has it and has the opportunity to tell the story," Ireland said.

The Last Dance was an acclaimed 10-episode docuseries centered on Jordan's final season with the Chicago Bulls, when they won their sixth and final NBA championship. If the Lakers manage to win the title this season, it could be worth compiling the footage into a similar series.

"If we go on a magical run to the title, Andy, who was the driving force behind The Last Dance, most of the stuff you saw in those 10 episodes was shot by Andy Thompson," Ireland added. "And Andy's a smart guy, he's already working on, potentially, a story about the end of LeBron's run like he had one for the end of Jordan's run."

During his interview, Ireland also revealed that a film crew also followed the late Kobe Bryant for the last two seasons of his legendary career.

"The good news is, if you're a basketball fan, that all this footage exists," Ireland said. "Whether it ever comes out and they know what to do with it is another story, but they're shooting it and it all exists."