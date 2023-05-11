Boxer Kenneth Egano Dies at 22; Collapsed in Ring After Fight in Philippines

Photo By Alex Nicodim/Sportsfile via Getty Images

Kenneth Egano, a Filipino boxing prospect in the bantamweight division, died at the age of 22 from injuries suffered in his boxing match on Saturday.

According to BoxingScene.com, Egano was competing on a Blow by Blow fight card promoted by former eight-division world champion Manny Pacquiao at the Imus Sports Gymnasium in Imus, Cavite, Philippines. He earned an eight-round decision victory over Jason Facularin, but he collapsed in his corner while the scorecards were being tallied.

Egano was rushed away on a stretcher and taken to a local hospital, where he was placed into a coma after it was found that he suffered a brain hemorrhage. Pacquiao had pledged to pay for Egano's medical expenses earlier this week, and he released a statement while he was hospitalized.

"There is nothing more precious than human life," Pacquiao said. "Boxing is truly a dangerous sport and the boxers deserve nothing but respect as they put their lives on the line. Other sports you play, but you don't play boxing."

Facularin expressed his condolences, writing on social media, "I didn't expect that this will happen when we did our best. Why did it happen to us? Sorry that it happened. I hope you're in a good place."

The Philippines' Games and Amusements Board released a statement: "The entire agency of Games and Amusements Board (GAB) mourns the passing of professional boxer Kenneth Egano. Our condolences to Kenneth's family, relatives and friends. May his soul rest in peace."

Blow by Blow also released a statement on Facebook, per Aric John Sy Cua of The Manila Times: "The whole Blow by Blow family is deeply saddened by the news that one of our beloved fighters, Kenneth Egano, has joined our creator [on Wednesday] afternoon. Kenneth was one of Blow by Blow's best young pugilists and had a potential to be a future champion."

Egano had a record of 7-1 with three knockouts.