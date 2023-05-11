Stephen A. Smith Apologizes for Remarks on Anthony Davis' Head Injury in Lakers' Loss

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith has apologized for comments he made about the head injury Anthony Davis suffered in the Los Angeles Lakers' Game 5 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night.

While speaking on ESPN's First Take on Thursday, Smith questioned whether Davis legitimately could have suffered a concussion during Game 5.

"I ain't seen nothing yesterday that made me say, 'concussion, concussion,'" Smith said, per TMZ Sports. "Now I don't know if it's true or not. Did a wheelchair get him to the locker room? I'm not sure. Really? A wheelchair? That's where we are."

Davis exited Wednesday's contest midway through the fourth quarter after being accidentally hit in the side of the head by Warriors veteran Kevon Looney. According to ESPN, the eight-time All-Star felt "woozy," and Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes reported on the broadcast Davis was taken to the training room in a wheelchair.

Davis is said to have avoided a concussion, TNT and Haynes reported after the game. He is expected to be available for Friday's Game 6 "barring a setback," Haynes added.

The Lakers lead the best-of-seven second-round series 3-2 and will have the opportunity to close it out on Friday.

Davis has had an impressive postseason, averaging 21.5 points, 12.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 3.4 blocks in 11 games while shooting 52.9 percent from the floor. His performance in Game 6 will be crucial against a Golden State team hungry to force a Game 7 back on their home floor.