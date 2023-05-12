Thanksgiving Day NFL Schedule 2023: Previewing Cowboys, Lions and Turkey Day Games

1 of 3

No two teams have played on Thanksgiving Day more than the Packers and Lions. In fact, those rivals squared off each year from 1951-1963.

This will be the 22nd time but first since 2013 that Green Bay and Detroit have squared off, and this year is a good time to return to that tradition.

The Packers begin a new era this year after anointing Jordan Love as QB1 following their trade of four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets.

We'll soon find out how Love fares, but it's certainly feasible that the Packers remain playoff contenders with their new signal-caller.

They still have a host of talent on both sides of the ball, including two-time Pro Bowl defensive back Jaire Alexander and last year's team sack leader Preston Smith on defense. The offense includes a potential breakout star in second-year wideout Christian Watson, who scored seven touchdowns in 14 games.

Green Bay needed a win in its final regular-season game against the Lions in Week 18 to make the 2022 playoffs, but Detroit played spoiler with a 20-16 win.

The Lions' hype is real this year after they tripled their win total from three to nine. Detroit returns many of the components from an offense that finished top-five in scoring last year, led by the deadly duo of quarterback Jared Goff and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. The Lions also added to their skill-position crew via the draft with running back Jahmyr Gibbs and tight end Sam LaPorta.

The defense returns a potential superstar defensive end in Aidan Hutchinson, who had 9.5 sacks and three interceptions last year and could be the best defensive player in football by the time this year is done. The Lions also improved the back end by adding defensive backs Cameron Sutton and C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

On paper, this looks like a competitive game between two teams who should be vying for NFC North supremacy by the time Thanksgiving rolls around.