Giannis Antetokounmpo, Girlfriend Mariah Announce They're Expecting Child in IG Photo

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Giannis Antetokounmpo and his girlfriend, Mariah Riddlesprigger, announced in an Instagram post that they are expecting another child together.

"Our dreams becoming reality," Riddlesprigger wrote in the post.

The pair already has two sons, three-year-old Liam and one-year-old Maverick.

It's been an exciting week for Antetokounmpo, who was named a first-team All-NBA selection for the fifth time on Wednesday. It comes during an earlier offseason than expected, however, as the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks lost in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs to Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat.

In the aftermath of that upset, longtime head coach Mike Budenholzer was fired.