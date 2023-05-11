Aaron Rodgers Trade Talks With Packers Had 'Tenuous Points,' Jets GM Joe Douglas Says

Elsa/Getty Images

New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas admitted in an interview with ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio that there were "tenuous points" during trade negotiations with the Green Bay Packers for four-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

However, Douglas added the Jets never considered backing out of negotiations for the star signal-caller:

"There were several points, I would say tenuous points, over the course from the combine to now. I can say never a point where we felt like we were just gonna turn our back and walk away. I felt like the conversations that [Packers GM] Brian [Gutekunst] and I were having were positive. And of course there was some sticking points here and there, but ultimately we were able to get on the same page. But through the process, we had decisions that we had to make, in terms of which avenue we were going to pursue. And so ultimately we made the decision to pursue our number one choice and follow it through, see it through."

Negotiations between the Packers and Jets on a deal for Rodgers spanned months, and Gang Green owner Woody Johnson even revealed in March that the franchise was "anxious" for the trade to be completed.

"We're anxious," Johnson said. "I guess, as we look forward, we're optimistic. But we have a plan, so we're willing to stick with our plan. And I don't think anybody is hyperventilating at this point."

The deal was reportedly held up for so long because of disagreements on compensation.

The Jets were initially unwilling to trade their 2023 first-round pick (No. 13) to the Packers in exchange for Rodgers. Green Bay, at one point, was adamant about receiving that selection, Florio said during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show in March.

The Packers ultimately ended up trading Rodgers, their 2023 first-round pick (No. 15) and 2023 fifth-round pick (No. 170) to the Jets in exchange for New York's 2023 first-round pick (No. 13), a 2023 second-round pick (No. 42), a 2023 sixth-round pick (No. 207) and a conditional 2024 second-round pick.

The 2024 conditional second-round pick becomes a first if Rodgers plays 65 percent of plays in 2023, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The elevation of the 2024 second-round pick becoming a first-round pick was one of the sticking points, according to Florio.

Rodgers is expected to lead the Jets back into the playoffs for the first time since the 2010 season, though Gang Green is ultimately hoping he can help the franchise win its first Super Bowl title since the 1968 campaign.