The Biggest Winners and Losers of the 2023 NFL Schedule Release

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Far be it from the NFL to ever pass on the opportunity to turn something into a media event. Thursday was no exception, as fans gathered far and wide to see...the 2023 schedule get revealed.

No, really. That was it. The schedule. We already knew who was playing who and the 2022 winning percentage of each team's opponents. But we didn't know when those teams were playing.

Now we do.

We know that the 2023 season will get underway when the Kansas City Chiefs host the Detroit Lions on September 7. We know that Aaron Rodgers will get his first taste of the AFC East on Monday Night Football in Week 1 when the Jets host the Buffalo Bills. We know the Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will play Week 11 in a rematch of Super Bowl LVII.

From Game No. 1 to Game No. 272, we know them all now.

Now that we have the full NFL slate for 2023, we know each team's path from Week 1 to Week 18. For some, it was a good day—the schedule revealed appears relatively navigable. For others, not so much. There are matchups and stretches of games that left players and coaches shaking their heads and muttering about the unfairness of it all.

Just as on every NFL Sunday, schedule release day brought winners and losers.

Here's a look at some of them.