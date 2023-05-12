BS Meter: Buying or Selling Latest NFL Rumors and Buzz Ahead of 2023 OTAs

3 of 8

Tyreek Hill is long gone, JuJu Smith-Schuster has departed more recently, and as a result, the Kansas City Chiefs' No. 1 wide receiver role appears to be up for grabs yet again.

The primary focus, though, is on last year's trade deadline acquisition, former Giants first-round pick Kadarius Toney, who played a role as a peripheral contributor during KC's Super Bowl run this past winter.

It looks as though the 24-year-old will take priority this spring and summer over Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Skyy Moore, Justin Watson, Richie James and rookie second-round selection Rashee Rice.

"He's predominately been a guy that is a slot receiver, returner, runner—a gadget guy, if you will—but I don't know if there is a limit on his game because he has a vertical game,'' Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said recently, per ESPN.com's Adam Teicher. "I don't know if [his collegiate team at Florida was] one that vertically pushed the ball down the field, and his time early on in New York, I don't know if they were a team that really vertically pushed the ball down the field.

"It's a fair question to [ask]: 'Has he ever played with a quarterback that likes to push the ball down the field?' We have a lot of high hopes for him. He was a first-round pick for a reason. There's a reason why we traded for him and we felt like he was first-round talent."

Toney has the edge in terms of that combination of talent and (albeit still limited) pro experience. Don't be surprised if Patrick Mahomes leans a little more on MVS early before Toney emerges as the top target not named Travis Kelce as the campaign wears on.

Buying or selling Toney as the Chiefs' top receiver? BUY