Jaguars Could Play 2 Seasons in New Location amid Stadium Renovations, Mayor Says

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

Renovations to TIAA Bank Field could force the Jacksonville Jaguars to find a new home for two seasons, city mayor Lenny Curry said on Wednesday's edition of XL Primetime (h/t David Bauerlein of the Florida Times-Union).

"The goal would be to play somewhere in Jacksonville," he said. "Those discussions are happening, but two years is the goal. ... I do know that they are considering certain sites that are local that could accommodate them for at least two years."

Per Bauerlein, Curry suggested the Jags would have to find a new home for the 2025 and 2026 seasons.

The renovations are also expected to impact the annual Florida-Georgia college football game. Mayor Curry mentioned the possibility of each school hosting the game at their home stadium for a year before returning to Jacksonville in 2027.

As far as the renovations go, the team has hired global design firm HOK to lead the way. The Jags released this statement via 1st DownTown Jacksonville:

"HOK's initial concepts of the new home for the Jaguars and other world-class entertainment events embraced adaptive reuse and prioritized various features our fans and stakeholders requested, namely shade over all seats, improved airflow, wider concourses, unique fan amenities, flexible capacity and rain protection to help attract other major non-football events to Jacksonville."

Per Travis Gibson of News4JAX, TIAA Bank field has already undergone numerous improvements, such as upgraded club seats and an update to the South End Zone. As far as the new wave of renovations go, some estimates peg the fixes to cost between $600 and $800 million.

The stadium opened in 1995, when it was known as Jacksonville Municipal Stadium. The Jags began playing in the NFL that same year. It was known as Alltel Stadium and EverBank Field before going by its current name beginning in 2018.